Two Bronx councilwomen seek to have part of E. 161st Street renamed after New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter.

According to am NewYork’s Alex Mitchell, two Bronx councilwomen, Vanessa Gibson and Diana Ayala, are planning to introduce legislation to rename part of E. 161st Street “Jeter Street,” after New York Yankees legend and former captain, Derek Jeter.

They seek to do it so that “Jeter Street” intersects “Rivera Avenue,” the part of River Avenue that was named after former Yankees reliever Mariano Rivera after he was unanimously inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.

Jeter, who spent his entire 19-year career with the Yankees, is a New York sports icon, and this move shows how much he has meant to Yankees fans and to the city of New York. Jeter was the face of New York sports from the late 1990s until his retirement in 2014.

Nicknamed “Mr. November” because of his historically good postseason play, Jeter helped the Yankees win the World Series on five different occasions. He was AL Rookie of the Year in 1996, was a 14-time All-Star, a five-time Gold Glover, and a five-time Silver Slugger. He finished his career with a .310 batting average, having notched 3465 hits throughout his career.

He has a lifetime slash line of .308/.374/.465 in the playoffs and was MVP of the 2000 World Series. Jeter, who is headlining the list of candidates on the 2020 Hall of Fame ballot, is part of the class that will be announced on Jan. 21.

It is unclear if he will join his former teammate Rivera as the only other member of the Hall of Fame to be inducted unanimously, but he will most certainly get in this year.

It would make all the sense in the world and would be a nice gift from the city of New York to Jeter for a street to be named after him upon his election to the Hall.