The New York Yankees NY-Penn League affiliate from Staten Island trolls the Astros after league decides on a sign-stealing penalty.

This week, the Houston Astros learned their fate for the alleged sign-stealing they had taken part in during their World Series-winning 2017 season along with the 2018 season. The MLB ultimately suspended manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow for one year. Shortly after the league decided on a punishment, Astros owner Jim Crane relieved them of their duties completely.

Essentially, the team would steal signs from opposing catchers when their team was up to bat via a centerfield camera. If an off-speed pitch was on the way, someone for the organization would bang a garbage can to alert the batter.

Thus, the New York Yankees Single-A Short Season affiliate will be trolling the Astros when they play their affiliate on Sept. 3.

🚨NEW GIVEAWAY ALERT🚨 Mini Trash Can Giveaway on Thursday, September 3rd. Tickets for this game are on sale early for this week only! To purchase click the link or call us at 718-720-9265.https://t.co/QZUHgdZhX4 pic.twitter.com/8NsNGKa0fL — Staten Island Yankees (@SIYanks) January 14, 2020

The Staten Island Yankees and the Tri-City ValleyCats are both part of the NY-Penn League. It’s a comical and clever troll, being that the Yankees were who the Astros beat in the American League Championship Series in 2017. Because of this, New York fans seem to be pleased with the harsh punishment coming down on the Astros organization.

Even harsher sanctions may be placed on Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora. This would also please Yankee fans to a full extent. Cora was the bench coach for the Astros during the 2017 season prior to becoming Boston’s manager in 2018. The former ballplayer allegedly played a significant role in what’s becoming one of the larger baseball-related scandals in recent memory.