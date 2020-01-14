Retired New York Yankees lefty CC Sabathia may join the YES broadcast team in addition to becoming one of Brian Cashman’s special advisors.

This past year, New York Yankees fans saw the last of CC Sabathia on the mound. The longtime pitcher retired after 11 years in the Bronx, which included three All-Star appearances and one World Series title. Sabathia will now take on a special advisory role in the Yankees front office.

The 39-year-old may add an additional title to his resume on top of that though.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, talks have ensued regarding the possibility of Sabathia joining the YES broadcast team. The details of Sabathia’s exact role are yet to be announced, as spring training is still over a month away.

Apparently, Sabathia isn’t on the best of terms with Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay, per Marchand. This could be due to some things Kay has said in the past. The veteran broadcaster is the main voice of the Yankees on YES and has his ESPN Radio show simulcasted on the TV network as well.

Thus, Sabathia may not be color commentating games when Kay is in the booth.

In 2019, CC finished his final season in the majors with a 5-8 record. He additionally posted a 4.95 ERA and a 1.407 WHIP with 107 strikeouts and 39 walks through 23 appearances (22 starts). He only appeared in two games (one total inning) in the postseason, having dealt with a shoulder injury.

Sabathia reached numerous milestones this past year, surpassing 3000 career strikeouts along with 250 career wins.