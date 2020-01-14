The prolific receiver announced on Twitter that he will be trying out for the rebooted XFL as a kicker next week in Houston.

“Ochocinco” is apparently going for three.

Former NFL receiver Chad Johnson is planning a return to professional football. He announced on Twitter this week that he’s heading to Houston and trying out to be a kicker in the XFL.

The opportunity to kick in the XFL has presented itself, i must tryout Monday in Houston, I’m excited as hell & I’m sure all will go well 🙏🏿 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 14, 2020

Pretty far fetched but imagine me being consistent during an XFL season & getting a chance at a 53 man roster in the NFL, even i don’t make it just being able to compete for a spot at a entirely different position will be so riveting 🙂 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 14, 2020

All eight XFL teams have descended upon numerous colleges in and around Space City for training camp. The league’s inaugural season approaches next month. The local New York Guardians, for example, are practicing at Husky Stadium on the campus of Houston Baptist University.

Johnson, 42, last played in the NFL in February 2012, partaking in Super Bowl XLVI while a member of the New England Patriots. He signed with the Dolphins later that year. Nonetheless, Miami released Johnson after the police arrested him on a domestic battery charge.

Overall, he played 11 NFL seasons, four of which were spent under a legally changed surname of “Ochocinco,” titled after his jersey number. He earned 11,059 yards and 67 touchdowns on 766 receptions. Johnson additionally appeared in six Pro Bowls and earned spots on four All-Pro teams.

Ten of Johnson’s NFL seasons were spent with the Cincinnati Bengals. He remains the franchise’s all-time leader in receptions (751), receiving yardage (10,783), and touchdown catches (66).

Johnson has partaken in several other alternative athletic endeavors, including a five-game stint with soccer club Boca Raton FC. He also took part in a Professional Bull Riders event in 2011.

Post-NFL football exploits include stints in the Canadian Football League and the Liga de Fútbol Americano Profesional (a spring league based in Mexico).

The XFL will eschew kicking on point-after-touchdown attempts, opting instead for running plays from the two, five, or ten-yard-line respectively worth one, two, or three points if it reaches the end zone. Traditional field goals will remain and a new kickoff format will be introduced.

The involvement of a kickoff contrasts with the previous major attempt at spring football. The Alliance of American Football eliminated kickoffs during their ill-fated debut season last year.

Johnson actually has prior experience in kicking. In the summer of 2009, Johnson replaced an injured Shayne Graham on an extra point during a preseason game with the Bengals. His conversion gave Cincinnati the winning edge in a 7-6 final.

The inaugural XFL season kicks off on Feb. 8. Week 1’s opening game will feature the Seattle Dragons taking on the DC Defenders (2:00 p.m. ET, ABC).

