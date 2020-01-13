New York Yankees’ outfielder Aaron Judge took back his MVP congratulations post to Jose Altuve after the cheating punishment was announced.

In 2017, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge finished second in AL MVP voting. The winner of the award turned out to be Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve. At the time, the decision was justifiable, but the stats disagreed. Now, it’s even worse.

Not only have the 2017 Astros become known cheaters, but their players admitted to cheating. Altuve cheated his way to the AL MVP in 2017, robbing Judge of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Judge is humble and mostly quite dude on social media. He’s stuck too that in his response to the sign-stealing scandal. Instead of making a public statement or calling out the Astros, he discreetly retracted his congratulations to Jose Altuve.

Hey guys, did Aaron Judge just deleted this? Can't find it 😬 pic.twitter.com/5kERnsM5Ek — Yankee Bible (@YankeeBible) January 13, 2020

That’s both the nicest and most savage way that Judge could have dealt with the situation. Instead of making the scandal about him, he just let it be. Perfectly gentleman like and befitting his humble demeanor.

On the other hand, by not acknowledging it and just deleting the post, it’s like he’s discrediting the award altogether. Almost like Altuve winning the award in 2017 never happened. He’s erasing the embarrassing moment from his history. Is there anything more savage then quietly cutting someone out of your past?

Judge will never get the award he should have won. The Yankees won’t get the World Series trip they rightfully deserved from that season, either.

The best thing they can do is just forget the past and look to the future, and what a bright future it remains. Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees have an opportunity in 2020 to right the wrongs done to them. They need only take hold of that opportunity.