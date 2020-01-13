The much-hyped NBA debut of Zion Williamson is reportedly days away after the No. 1 pick missed the entire 2019 portion of the schedule.

Ready or not, here he comes. According to Mitch Lawrence of SiriusXM NBA, Zion Williamson is going to make his NBA debut on Thursday night against the Utah Jazz.

Williamson is the most-hyped prospect to enter the NBA since LeBron James and that’s not hyperbole in the slightest. The rookie underwent knee surgery in October and the New Orleans Pelicans have been super careful with him.

The 19-year-old has been doing on-court work lately, so it was understood that his return would come in the near future. January was a reported target date for his return.

Zion Williamson driving to the basket in Madison Square Garden. Unfortunately we won’t see him do this in a game here until next season pic.twitter.com/4kGLSJI2iK — Danny Small (@dwsmall8) January 10, 2020

The NBA world has been waiting on Zion’s return with bated breath. Moreover, his Duke teammate, RJ Barrett, has been anxiously waiting for his close friend to make his debut.

“I talked to him today and it was great to see him,” Barrett told reporters after New Orleans downed the New York Knicks on Friday night. “Gave him a big hug and he was really happy. I just, I really want him back and I really hope to see him back on the court real soon.”

Friday’s game was nationally televised on ESPN, as many Pelicans games have been this year. Unfortunately for the TV networks, the lackluster Pels have been missing their transcendent star.

Those national TV games with the Pelicans should be much more enjoyable going forward. The Pelicans will host the Jazz on Thursday night (8 p.m. ET).