New York Yankees lefty Jordan Montgomery doesn’t exactly have a rotation spot secured for the 2020 regular season.

During this offseason, the New York Yankees picked up arguably the best pitcher in baseball in Gerrit Cole. The now-former Houston Astro and Pittsburgh Pirate signed a record-setting nine-year, $324 million deal in December. It without a doubt bolsters a rotation that finished 15th in the majors last year with a combined 4.51 ERA.

It’s unclear what the rest of the rotation will look like when the regular season rolls around on March 26. That being said, the fate of left-hander Jordan Montgomery is yet to be decided. The veteran only made eight appearances in the last two seasons combined due to undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2018. Thus, he’ll be fighting for a spot in the rotation.

On Saturday, Montgomery spoke on this challenge during an appearance on SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio.

#Yankees Jordan Montgomery is ready to fight for a rotation spot. pic.twitter.com/qN7xsd3fR5 — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) January 11, 2020

“I’m treating this year like 2017, really going in there and fighting for a spot,” Montgomery said. “I’ve been out for so long that I don’t really think I’m guaranteed anything, so I’ve just been working hard and having the mentality that I can go out there and win it back and fight for it and earn it. That’s where I’m at. Just doing everything I can to show up to spring [training] prepared, strong, and as ready as I can be.

“I’ve been in touch with [Yankees pitching coach] Matt [Blake], he’s been telling me some things that I can work on and some things to keep doing that I’m good at. He’s definitely smart and knows what he’s talking about. I’m excited to work with him.”

During his inaugural season in the majors (2017), Montgomery posted a 9-7 record with an ERA of 3.88 in 29 games (all starts). During his six appearances (all starts) in 2018, he posted a 3.62 ERA, with a 6.75 ERA coming in his pair of appearances (one start) last season.

There’s no sugar coating it, Montgomery will have to show this organization what he can bring to the table when the Bombers’ slate of spring training games rolls around on Feb. 22.