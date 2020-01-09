The New York Yankees have reportedly signed right-hander Nick Tropeano to a minor-league deal ahead of the 2020 campaign.

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees reportedly added pitching depth to their farm system.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Bombers have agreed to a minor-league contract with right-hander Nick Tropeano. The deal includes an invite to camp.

Nick Tropeano agrees to contract with Yankees. Minor league deal with camp invite. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 8, 2020

Tropeano, 29, was originally selected in the fifth round of the 2011 draft by the Houston Astros. Spending the majority of his days with them in their minor-league system, Tropeano only appeared in four major-league games for Houston (all starts in 2014). Across those appearances (21.2 total innings pitched), he posted a record of 1-3 with an ERA of 4.57 and a WHIP of 1.292.

The Astros traded him to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim prior to the 2015 season.

His more productive years with the Angels were in 2016 and 2018. During the former campaign, Tropeano posted a record of 3-2 with an ERA of 3.56 and a WHIP of 1.478 across 13 starts. In 2018, he finished 5-6 with a 4.74 ERA and a 1.303 WHIP through 14 starts.

Tropeano only made three major-league appearances (one start) for the Angels this past year, allowing 15 earned runs in 13.2 innings pitched. He elected free agency after the conclusion of the 2019 campaign.

The veteran pitcher hasn’t exactly been a huge factor in the major leagues thus far in his career. Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean he can’t be in the future. Despite only receiving a minor-league deal, Tropeano will have the opportunity to portray his talents in hopes of one day returning to the majors, this time potentially in pinstripes.