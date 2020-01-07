With all the trade talk surrounding Miguel Andujar and the New York Yankees, there is finally some positive talk about the young third baseman.

Spring Training is right around the corner and the New York Yankees are getting ready to report. Among those will be Miguel Andujar.

FINALLY! Aaron Boone let this news slip on MLB Network Radio, as reported by Jon Morosi.

Miguel Andújar is throwing and taking ground balls in the Dominican Republic after season-ending right shoulder surgery, Aaron Boone said on @MLBNetworkRadio. “We believe he’s going to be totally healthy as he enters spring training and good to go,” Boone said. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 7, 2020

Miguel Andujar last played in an MLB game on May 12 of 2019, prior to exiting with a shoulder injury. After a few days of deliberation, the 2018 ROY runner-up was officially out of commission and slated for surgery.

With that, Andujar was a forgotten name, a one-hit wonder. His 2018 was overshadowed by an unfortunate 2019 season, one where various players improved to become the big names in the Bronx.

And now, Miguel Andujar is making his run back to the majors.

This news shouldn’t come as a huge surprise for many Yankees fans, seeing as how Andujar has been posting videos of himself working on his defense. He’s been ready to come back since the moment he left the game. Now, Aaron Boone has that confirmation.

With a healthy Andujar back in the mix, many questions are popping up again. Who will be the starting third baseman? Will Andujar even be on the team come the trade deadline? What will the Opening Day roster look like?

Hopefully some of those questions will be answered when the New York Yankees arrive in Tampa to begin their trek to a 2020 World Series championship. It will also give Miguel Andujar a chance to rebuild his stock after a lost season in 2019.

The sky is the limit for Miguel Andujar. He has a chance to improve on an already stellar rookie campaign and win his way back into the hearts of Yankees fans.

Of course, it will take some time. But at the very least, we know that Andujar is healthy for the time being. Come Spring Training, we’ll see what that means for the future.