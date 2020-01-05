Former New York Jets and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Josh McCown cries after Sunday’s playoff loss to the Seahawks.

Seventeen years in the league, 11 different teams, and not a single playoff snap from the quarterback position for Josh McCown…until Sunday.

During the Eagles’ Wild Card matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, the current Philly and former New York Jets quarterback received his chance. Starting quarterback Carson Wentz left the game late in the first quarter due to a head injury and didn’t return. Thus, the Eagles relied on the 40-year-old McCown in what ended up being a 17-9 loss.

McCown did all he could for his team and, after the game, portrayed much emotion due to the season-ending defeat.

Josh McCown was choked up at the podium explaining what it meant to him and his family to play his first playoff game. Gave it everything he had 👏 pic.twitter.com/5ivIFxpJcI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 6, 2020

“Thankful for my wife and my family, they’ve moved around a lot and been there for me. And mom and dad,” McCown said in what could’ve been the final game of his career. “To go out there and go and play in a playoff game was special. I can’t thank them enough for this sport. It was a heck of a ride, I left it all out there, I know that much. It’s different playing at 40. Your body talks to you a lot. I think I’ll reflect on that later but it was fun to be out there for sure.”

Powerful moment between Zach Ertz and Josh McCown after the Eagles loss. The veteran QB left it all on the field. Respect. 🙏 (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/55cpm708AS — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 6, 2020

Josh McCown & Zach Ertz share a moment after @Eagles season ends. pic.twitter.com/d2zflRRLtU — Dan Gelston (@APgelston) January 6, 2020

McCown initially retired prior to this season. Nonetheless, he ultimately decided to return to the game and sign with Philly after some of the team’s backups succumbed to injury.

The veteran completed 18 of his 24 throws for 174 yards in the loss. He also carried the ball five times for 23 yards.

It’s unclear what McCown’s next move will be. If this is indeed the end, it’s been a great ride for the journeyman quarterback.