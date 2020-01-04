The New York Yankees have made sweeping changes to their training staff to improve their injury-related issues from this past season.

In 2019, despite the success of the New York Yankees‘ season (reached the American League Championship Series), the ballclub succumbed to a great number of injuries. New York had 30 players experience 39 total stints on the injured list. Overall, they had players spend a total of 2,433 days on the injured list, which set a new major-league record.

You can make the argument that injuries are a case of bad luck. But when a team’s health is this bad, any well-run organization would investigate and make some changes. Luckily, for fans, the Yanks are a well-run team and have thus switched out their training staff.

According to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic, the Bombers have hired Eric Cressey to head their training and conditioning staff. Ken Davidoff of the New York Post writes that Cressey is “a celebrity in the performance world.”

Matt Krause was the organization’s director of strength and conditioning last year. The Yankees parted ways with him in December.

Players that spent time on the injured list for the Yankees last year include Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, Dellin Betances, Aaron Hicks, Luis Severino, Luke Voit, CC Sabathia, along with numerous others.

The injury-related issue helped introduce the phrase “next man up,” which became a team slogan throughout the year.

New York is coming off a 103-win season. In 2020, they’ll be looking to reach the World Series for the first time since 2009.