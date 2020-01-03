NBA fans won’t have to wait much longer. Zion Williamson has returned to practice and his debut shouldn’t be far behind.

Time to jump back on board the Zion Williamson hype train. The first overall selection in the 2019 NBA draft has yet to play a game this season due to a knee injury. That’s going to change soon.

The New Orleans Pelicans announced Thursday that Zion Williamson had his first full practice with the team.

Gentry said Zion had his first full practice with the team today #WBD — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 2, 2020

It seems Williamson is finally healthy after his knee surgery in October. The team originally expected to have the phenom back by Christmas, but that turned out to be too optimistic.

Even now the Pelicans won’t say how close Zion is to returning.

Gentry says the team is still taking it slowly with Zion’s return. Any minutes restrictions or anything like that will be determined by the training staff. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) January 2, 2020

Zion just being healthy is good for the league. Coming out of Duke he was hailed as the best prospect since LeBron James. Having him miss nearly the entire first half of the season was a huge bummer.

Fans across the NBA wanted to see Zion. His athleticism is on another level, and his dunks are earth-shattering. Watching him play is just fun. Fans have missed out on that fun.

It’s also important for Zion to get NBA reps. Even if he is the best prospect since LeBron, he still needs time to develop his game. Even LeBron wasn’t a superstar his rookie year and every rookie needs to go through the ups and downs of NBA games to turn into a superstar.

Hopefully, Zion will be back on the court soon and NBA fans can finally see the much-hyped prospect in action.