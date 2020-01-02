New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German is going to suffer the consequences of his domestic violence. He will be suspended 81 games.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German has been suspended 81 games.

The league will count all of German’s missed games from 2019 as part of the suspension and as a result, he will miss 63 games in 2020. German was put on administrative leave on Sept. 19 by the MLB as they investigated the domestic violence accusation.

The Yankees released a statement on the league’s ruling:

“We remain steadfast in our support of Major League Baseball’s investigative process and the disciplinary action taken regarding Domingo German, domestic violence—in any form—is a gravely serious matter that affects every segment of our society. Major League Baseball has taken the lead in our industry to make domestic violence awareness and prevention a priority, and we will continue to back those efforts. We are encouraged by Domingo’s acceptance of his discipline, and we sincerely hope this indicates a commitment to making a meaningful and positive change in his personal conduct.

“As per the basic agreement’s joint domestic violence policy, the club will have no further comment on this matter and refer all questions to the office of the commissioner.”

A 63-game suspension for 2020 means that German won’t return until June. To be specific, German could be reinstated after a June 3 game against the Seattle Mariners.

This is a tough blow for the Yankees, but the rotation is still strong at the top with Gerrit Cole, James Paxton, Luis Severino, and Masahiro Tanaka. Specifically, it hurts the Yankees’ depth. Paxton, Severino, and Tanaka all have injury issues.

Paxton has never made 30 starts and has only topped 160 innings in a season once. Shoulder issues and a lat strain limited Severino to just three starts in 2019. Lastly, Tanaka has a partially torn UCL. He’s been able to pitch through it for a few years, but given his workload, it could become an issue again at some point.

Although the rotation looks fine without German for the first couple of months, the injury bug could change things dramatically.