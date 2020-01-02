With the 2020s beginning, a new set of expectations hit the Bronx. It’s time to predict the New York Yankees’ future.

Every team has a plan for the present and future. Certain teams are rebuilding with an eye towards the future. Other teams plan to win now and worry about the future later. The New York Yankees usually combine both strategies, much to the dismay of fans at times.

Yet, that’s why the Yankees are set up to be one of the premier teams of the 2020s. They possess depth in the category of young talent with the potential for more, and with a big signing of Gerrit Cole, the Yankees could see a few more championship banners this decade.

The Yankees win at least two championships

This is what it’s all about, right? Signing Cole was the piece that put them over the top in people’s minds—as the Yankees enter the new decade as the best team in baseball on paper. With new coaches, new philosophies and new players, the team looks primed to win a World Series. They are and should be the favorite for 2020 and beyond. The core expects to be together a long time and that’s a good thing for the organization.

There’s no reason to believe this Yankee team can’t win multiple World Series titles—other than the idea that the playoffs are random and anything can happen. The team is built to compete for a championship, which is all that the front office can do.

Gerrit Cole wins a Cy Young

This one probably isn’t going out on too much of a limb. Cole had the best season out of any pitcher in 2019, and that’s not debatable. He is in his prime and is one of the top pitchers in the game. He’s likely the favorite to win the AL Cy Young in 2020. I don’t know when he will win a Cy Young, but I am confident it happens before he hits his option in his contract. Cole sits at the top of a rotation that expects to be the best in baseball.

What’s crazy to think is that he’s not the only pitcher in the rotation who could win snag baseball’s top pitching award.

Luis Severino also wins a Cy Young

Yes, that’s right… the Yankees will have two different Cy Young winners over the next decade. Luis Severino finished third in Cy Young voting in 2017. Severino’s main competition will be Cole and Chris Sale. Justin Verlander and Corey Kluber will be aging out as Severino hits his prime. To think Severino hasn’t even hit his prime and still produced back-to-back 5-win seasons in 2017 and 2018 shows just how good Severino is.

This front two of the Yankees rotation is going to be good for a long time. With some solid pitching depth in the farm system as well, the Yankees rotation may well be a point of strength in the new decade.

Giancarlo Stanton wins an MVP

When thinking AL MVP, there are several candidates. Aaron Judge is the most likely to do it, but behind him is Giancarlo Stanton. He has already won one in his career, and he could certainly do it again. Stanton will be splitting time as a LF and a DH, making it more difficult to rack up the WAR necessary to win. However, he could have a season that sees the man completely overwhelm Yankee Stadium.

There’s just one real issue with any Yankee winning the MVP. Mike Trout. As long as Trout is around, you have to outperform him. That’s incredibly difficult to accomplish. Stanton can do it though, for one season he can perform at a level close to Mike Trout. Either way, Yankee fans are going to appreciate how good Giancarlo Stanton is.

Five different Yankees win a Gold Glove

Yankee defense is going to be a question, but the outfield defense remains solid. If Mike Tauchman and Aaron Judge play enough games, they both can easily win Gold Gloves. DJ LeMahieu is one of the best defensive second baseman in the game, and he is primed to see most of his time there in 2020. Brett Gardner can play a solid left field defensively, and at a weaker position defensively, he could take one. Where does the last candidate come from? Gio Urshela? No, as long as Matt Chapman exists in the American League, he will always win. Aaron Hicks? Maybe, but Kevin Kiermaier and others are definitely better than him.

My choice is either Masahiro Tanaka or Gary Sanchez. That’s right, Gary Sanchez. The American league catcher is weak defensively and Gary has shown plus potential defensively with his framing in the past.

Gleyber Torres finishes in the top three of MVP voting twice

He’s 23. Gleyber Torres is going to enter his prime this decade, and he already has the hype built around him. Torres will likely be the Yankees shortstop of the decade, barring some signing of an Andrelton Simmons or Francisco Lindor. He’s going to have a few seasons where he can become a 6/7-win player at his peak. The tools are there for him to be great on defense, and the offense is already good. Torres has shown the ability to adapt and learn. If Torres can improve his plate discipline, which I fully expect him to be able to, he’ll be in the mix for a few MVP awards.

Jason Dominguez debuts before his 19th birthday

This might be the boldest take on the list. The prized 16-year old prospect from the Dominican Republic is the real deal. Not many have seen him play, but those who have, love him. His comparisons are to Mike Trout and Mickey Mantle. It’s tough to project a prospect at his age with no real data. Everybody’s relying purely on scout’s information, which can be tricky.

Why do I think he could be in the pros in just two years? I am living on the edge and feeling bold. Just look at the kid, he’s huge. Dominguez is a supposed revolutionary talent, so let’s see what he can do. The future is bright for the young prospect.

There’s a lot that could happen in the new decade, but one thing is for sure: it’s going to be fun to watch.