Newly-acquired New York Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole and his wife, Amy, are expecting their first child this June.

This March, Gerrit Cole will be taking the mound as a New York Yankee for the first time. The Bombers recently acquired the sensational right-hander on a nine-year, $324 million deal ($36 million-per-season). But in June, an even bigger and more important life event will be occurring for Cole.

On Wednesday, the veteran announced via Twitter that he and his wife, Amy Crawford, are expecting a baby boy.

Can’t wait to meet our son in June. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/flIcgm6XnW — Gerrit Cole (@GerritCole45) January 1, 2020

This will be Cole and Crawford’s first child together. The two met while attending the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA). Crawford played softball for the Bruins.

Cole, 29, was arguably at the top of the list when it came to this offseason’s free agents. With what he was able to do with both the Pittsburgh Pirates and Houston Astros, it was clear he was going to receive a massive deal.

Luckily for the Yanks, they ended up as the big winners. Cole will now help a rotation that finished 15th in the majors last year with a combined 4.51 ERA.

In his final year with Houston (2019), Cole finished with a 20-5 record, an American League-leading 2.50 ERA, and a 0.895 WHIP. He additionally struck out an MLB-leading 326 batters and walked 48 through 33 starts (212.1 total innings pitched). His efforts not only earned him his third career All-Star Game appearance but also placed him on the inaugural All-MLB First team.

Cole came up just short of the American League Cy Young Award.