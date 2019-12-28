Aaron Boone believes the New York Yankees will have Miguel Andujar back and ready to go for spring training in 2020.

The New York Yankees‘ motto during the 2019 season was “next man up” due to the slew of injuries the team suffered. Miguel Andujar was supposed to be the everyday third baseman until injuries ended his year and Gio Urshela took the city by storm.

Now, Andujar is looking to put last season in the rearview and Yankees manager Aaron Boone believes the 24-year-old will be ready when spring training rolls around.

“[Andujar] is doing really well,’’ Boone said Friday at Yankee Stadium, where he was attending the Pinstripe Bowl for the opening coin toss per Dan Martin of the New York Post. “I expect him to be ready to go for spring training.’’

This is excellent news for Yankees fans, but it gets even better. Boone seems to indicate that Andujar is going to be 100% healthy when the team heads down to Tampa.

“His shoulder has been feeling good and there’s no reason to believe he won’t be full bore for spring training,” Boone later added.

It’s still unclear where Andujar fits into the 2020 plans. Urshela was an absolute stud at the hot corner last season and general manager Brian Cashman has called it Urshela’s “position to lose.”

It’s entirely possible that the Yankees use Andujar primarily as a designated hitter with spot starts at the corner infield spots. His glove has always been a question mark, but when he’s hitting, his bat makes up for his shaky fielding.

Andujar is one of the most intriguing young players in the organization and the Yankees have to be thrilled that he’s on track to be 100% healthy by spring training.