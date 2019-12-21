Domingo German and the New York Yankees are still waiting for the MLB to determine the pitcher’s punishment for his 2019 off-field troubles.

Everyone knows the MLB will suspend New York Yankees starter Domingo German for some portion of the 2020 season. Nobody has any idea of when the parameters of that punishment will be announced.

German has been on administrative leave for a domestic violence incident since September. According to New York Times baseball writer Bob Klapisch, the MLB isn’t even close to a decision:

“Yankees will have to wait a little longer for clarity on Domingo German situation,” Klapisch tweeted. “Told ‘nothing imminent’ regarding discipline. ‘The idea is to get (German) better first’ says industry source, which raises possibility hurler is/has been in rehab or therapy.”

If German can recover from this scandal, he could make a major impact for the Yankees in 2020. But the length of his suspension could determine whether he has a rotation spot or a seat in the bullpen waiting for him.

The 27-year-old will look to build on a true breakout season, should he return next season. German stepped in for injured ace Luis Severino in 2019, going 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA. He struck out 153 batters and only allowed 125 hits in 143 innings.

New York currently has four rotation slots filled by Gerrit Cole, James Paxton, Severino, and Masahiro Tanaka. A guy like Jordan Montgomery or Jonathan Loaisiga could claim the fifth spot while German serves his suspension.

If German does end up in the pen, he does have some familiarity with the role. He broke into the Bigs with seven relief appearances in 2017; the righty hurler trotted out of the bullpen seven more times in 2018 and three times in 2019.

Of course, injuries or in-season trades can always open extra spots in the rotation, too.