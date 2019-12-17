The New York Yankees’ newest All-Star pitcher Gerrit Cole explains why he ultimately decided to come play baseball in the Bronx.

Last week, the New York Yankees made the largest free-agent acquisition of the entire offseason. After contributing a great deal of their focus to signing Gerrit Cole, they finally came to an agreement with the three-time All-Star. Cole signed a nine-year, $324 million deal with the Bombers.

Cole will receive his jersey and speak to the media on Wednesday, but TMZ already caught up with him on Monday. During the brief conversation, the most important free-agent target of this offseason explained why he chose to sign with the Yanks.

“The history. The fans. Competitiveness,” Cole said.

A simple but true answer. He doesn’t have to say much for why he chose to come to the prestigious organization. Although, he’ll surely have a whole lot to say when he officially speaks for the first time as a Yankee on Wednesday. The press conference is set to take place at 11:00 a.m. ET at the Legends Club in Yankee Stadium.

Last season, while with the Astros, Cole posted a record of 20-5. He additionally finished the year with an ERA of 2.50 and a WHIP of 0.895 through 33 starts. Cole led the American League in ERA, the majors in strikeouts, and was selected to the inaugural All-MLB team. He came up short in the AL Cy Young race though, as Astros right-hander Justin Verlander came away with the award for the second time in his career.