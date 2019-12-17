Now, it appears Yankees right reliever Dellin Betances will not be heading to Queens to join the New York Mets, after all.

Just a day after reports indicating the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies were the two favorites to sign Yankees relief pitcher Dellin Betances, it appears one team is no longer involved.

Tuesday morning, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported that it is “not likely” the Mets will sign add the former Yankees’ bullpen stud.

Hearing now on Betances: Mets “not likely” — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 17, 2019

Betances has spent his entire carer with the New York Yankees and has been named to four All-Star teams, and moving cross-town felt like the perfect fit.

Betances, who grew up in Washington Heights, would not have to move away from the city by signing cross-town.

The former All-Star had an injury-plagued 2019. He was sidelined through mid-September with a bone spur behind his right shoulder.

Then, after making his season debut on Sept. 15 against the Toronto Blue Jays, he suffered a torn Achilles tendon while stepping off the mound, which ended his season after just one game.

Despite the setback, Betances is reportedly looking for a one-year deal in the $10 million range, according to Heyman.

It appears Betances’s wants seem to be above the Mets price tag, despite a clear need to add to a bullpen that finished the 2019 season 25th in the majors with a 4.95 ERA.

With the Mets reportedly out on Betances, perhaps look for more affordable options such as Steve Cishek or Craig Stammen as potential targets.

As for Betances, it appears the Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorites. Obviously, a return to the Yankees remains unlikely.