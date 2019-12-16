New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres signed an unusual object for a fan while attending the Brooklyn Nets game this past weekend.

On Sunday night, the Brooklyn Nets took on the Philadelphia 76ers at the Barclays Center. It was a matchup in which the Nets emerged victorious by a score of 109-89. They’re now 14-12 on the year and sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

Besides the actual basketball, one of the more memorable moments of the game came from a baseball star in the stands. New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres sat courtside and was signing an autograph for a fan. YES Network caught Torres doing so and portrayed that the object he signed was actually a paper plate.

Gleyber Torres signed a paper plate for a fan 😂 pic.twitter.com/xFYzwq51tu — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) December 16, 2019

Torres additionally took a selfie with the young fan during the interaction. Fans sometimes have had athletes sign unusual objects, as that may be all they have. However, having a paper plate autographed is definitely new, at least for some people.

The broadcasters then went on to discuss how Torres gave play-by-play announcer Ryan Ruocco a shout from across the court. Color commentator Richard Jefferson additionally revealed how he doesn’t know who Torres is, which shocked Ruocco and color commentator Sarah Kustok.

Torres this past season hit 38 home runs with 90 RBIs and a slash line of .278/.337/.535 through 144 games. His dominant performance landed him his second consecutive All-Star Game appearance. He’s now been an All-Star in each of his first two seasons in the majors and is still only 23 years old.