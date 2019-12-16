The New York Yankees have reportedly signed right-hander Adam Warren to a minor-league deal ahead of the 2020 campaign.

After the New York Yankees made the biggest and most important free-agent acquisition this offseason by signing Gerrit Cole last week, they’ve made an additional pitching move this week. On Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Bombers have inked a minor-league contract with right-handed reliever Adam Warren.

Rosenthal also stated that if Warren isn’t on the 26-man roster by Aug. 28, he could be released in order to make another team’s roster.

Warren made his major league debut back in 2012 with the Yankees. He spent time with the organization from 2012-15 and then again from 2016-18. Warren also played for the Chicago Cubs in 2016, the Seattle Mariners in 2018 and the San Diego Padres in 2019. New York originally drafted him in the fourth round of the 2009 MLB draft.

This deal comes after the Padres declined his 2020 option. Thus, he received a buyout of $500,000. The issue with Warren right now is his health, however. The veteran underwent Tommy John surgery in early September, which will cause him to miss much of next season. His injury possibly played a large role in San Diego’s decision not to bring him back.

Through 25 appearances with the Padres last year, Warren posted a record of 4-1 with an ERA of 5.34 and a WHIP of 1.395. Through 28.2 total innings pitched, he struck out 25 batters and walked 12. Throughout his career (323 games, 21 starts), Warren has posted an ERA of 3.53 and a WHIP of 1.231.