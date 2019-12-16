The New York Yankees are reportedly talking to the Chicago Cubs about power-hitting outfielder Kyle Schwarber once again.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the New York Yankees are showing interest in Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber. That being said, Rosenthal notes that “there is no momentum, according to major-league sources, and chances are there will never be.”

This should come as no surprise. Rosenthal also points out that the Yankees have been chasing Schwarber since 2016. Every offseason they seem to be hoping to make a move for the power-hitting big man and the story will likely end the same way this winter.

Not to mention, it’s hard to see where he fits in with this current roster. He’s only played left field since making his major league debut, and he’s a poor defender there. He was in the fifth percentile for OAA according to Statcast. That makes him one of the worst defensive outfielders in all of baseball.

The obvious solution is to make Schwarber the designated hitter. It’s where he fits best in any lineup. However, the Yankees have an abundance of outfielders that will likely mean Giancarlo Stanton remains as the everyday DH in the Bronx.

So, there doesn’t seem to be a place in the Yankees’ lineup for Schwarber. That might be the reason that Rosenthal is reporting that there has been no momentum towards a deal.

It makes sense that the Yankees would continue looking into a player they hold in high regard. They have done a fantastic job in years past of acquiring players who take a leap forward in pinstripes. It’s likely they would be able to do the same with Schwarber.

Looking ahead, Schwarber is set to be a free agent after the 2021 season. Considering the Yankees’ unending pursuit of Schwarber, it’s likely that they’ll have their eyes on him when he officially hits the open market.

Until then, it appears unlikely that Schwarber ends up on the Yankees.