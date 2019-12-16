Didi Gregorius reveals what New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told him prior to his new deal with the Phillies.

Ahead of the 2020 season, Didi Gregorius is officially a member of the Philadelphia Phillies. The 29-year-old shortstop decided to ink a one-year, $14 million deal with the organization, ending his tenure with the New York Yankees. Prior to the signing, the Bombers passed up the opportunity to provide him a qualifying offer. Gregorius spent five years in the Bronx and played three of those seasons under Joe Girardi, who’s now the new Phillies skipper.

Gregorius attended a news conference at Citizens Bank Park on Monday and revealed he recently spoke to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman. During the phonecall, Cashman essentially stated that Didi’s time in New York may be over.

“Cashman made it loud and clear that [Gerrit] Cole was their priority,” Gregorius said, per Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media. “I think he only called once. That was it and nothing else happened.

“For me, it was, ‘If that happens, then I have to look for a place to play.’ I was in contact with the Phillies and everything went good and now I’m here.”

The Bombers inked a record deal with Cole last week. It’s a nine-year contract worth $324 million, which evens out to $36 million-per-year.

Gregorius had a rough final season with the Yankees. Battling injuries, he only played in 82 games. In that span of time, he hit 16 home runs with 61 RBIs and a slash line of .238/.276/.441. It was his lowest single-season batting average since joining the organization.