New users can sign up with the Novig promo code ELITE to unlock a welcome bonus for trading on sports prediction markets for some of the most popular action in November 2026. Use the Novig sign up bonus to trade on Black Friday NFL action, College Football, and other popular sports today.

Sign up with the linked Novig promo code ELITE and unlock an exclusive welcome offer to deposit $10 and get $50 in trade credits. Novig is a top-tier sports prediction market where users can trade on sports with no house edge, and the platform is available to eligible traders in a variety of states throughout the country.

Sign up here to claim the Novig bonus code ELITE. First time users who claim the promo will receive an offer to deposit $10 and get a bonus of $50 in trade credits for making sports predictions on the Novig platform.

Novig Promo Code ELITE for November 27

Novig Promo Code Details 💸 Novig Welcome Offer Deposit $10, Get $50 in Trade Credits 🚨 Promo Code ELITE 🇺🇸 Novig Available States AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, ME, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NM, NY, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, WY 🎂 Novig Minimum Age 21 🏷️ Provided By ESNY 📆 Date Last Verified November 27, 2026

Novig keeps users in the loop with peer-to-peer sports trading for all the hottest games and events. As the November sports schedule provides, fans throughout the country are enjoying a variety of action, including NFL Week 12, college football, NBA matchups, NHL games, weekend UFC cards, golf, and tennis. Novig offers sports prediction markets for users to trade on all the biggest games and events.

With a peer-to-peer trading model, Novig users can often find better odds than what’s available on sportsbooks. The Novig platform even allows users to set their own odds, with trades remaining as inactive orders until they are matched by another user trading on the reverse outcome. Use the Novig promo code linked on this page to sign up today and start trading on sports with no house edge.

Claim $50 Bonus with Novig Promo Code ELITE

Use the steps detailed below to claim the Novig promo code and unlock the welcome offer to deposit $10 and get $50 in trade credits.

Use this link to download the Novig mobile app and claim the promo code offer. Click the button to Sign Up and enter the required information (full name, email, date of birth, address, and Social Security). Enter the promo code ELITE to ensure you receive the welcome offer. Deposit $10 on the Novig platform to receive a bonus of $50 in trade credits. Use your trade credits and deposited cash to trade on sports prediction markets, including the hottest in-season action like the NFL matchups, MLB Playoffs, NHL games, UFC cards, WNBA markets, and more.

Trending on Novig Today (November 27, 2026)

The Novig app lists some of the top markets every day based on trading volume, allowing users to stay in the loop with all the trending markets. Here’s what’s popular on Novig today:

DEN Broncos at PIT Steelers (NFL)

Nebraska at Iowa (College Football)

Mississippi State at Ole Miss (College Football)

Villanova at Kansas (College Basketball)

Miami Heat at New York Knicks (NBA)

Click here to register for an account on Novig and secure the welcome offer to deposit $10 and get $50 in trade credits for prediction markets.