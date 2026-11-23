October was a strong month for Atlantic City Casino revenue, as the nine properties combined for $245.9 million last month.

October saw a jump of 7.9% from September’s $227.8 million and a 4.7% increase from last October’s $234.7 million.

Atlantic City Casino Revenue Breakdown for October

Here’s a look at how each Atlantic City casino did in October compared to 2025, with data provided by the New Jersey Department of Gaming Enforcement.

Atlantic City Casino October 2026 Revenue October 2025 Revenue Percentage Change Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa $69,029,622 $68,484,340 0.8% Hard Rock Atlantic City $45,611,991 $42,471,514 7.4% Ocean Casino Resort $40,105,431 $39,427,692 1.7% Harrah’s Atlantic City $21,610,351 $17,478,591 23.6% Tropicana Casino & Resort $17,756,758 $16,051,700 10.6% Caesars Atlantic City $19,068,605 $16,017,982 19.0% Resorts Casino Hotel $12,388,450 $12,722,463 -2.6% Golden Nugget $11,245,748 $10,747,292 4.6% Bally’s Atlantic City $9,033,799 $11,334,316 -20.3% Totals $245,850,755 $234,735,890 4.7%

Of the total revenue, $181.4 million came from slot machines in October, while $64.4 million came from table games. Revenue from the casinos generated $18.0 million in taxes for the state of New Jersey.

To further display the strong month for Atlantic City, just two of the nine properties saw year-over-year decline in revenue. In September, four of the casinos saw a decrease year-over-year. That included the top two revenue drivers.

In October, the revenue dips only came from two of the bottom three for overall revenue production in Atlantic City.

Atlantic City Revenue Staying Ahead of 2025

It’s been a close race most of the year, but Atlantic City casino revenue is outpacing 2025 through the first 10 months of 2026.

Month 2025 Revenue 2026 Revenue Percentage Difference January $210,057,707 $213,318,458 1.6% February $203,473,581 $202,913,058 -0.3% March $230,892,371 $236,686,515 2.5% April $210,962,788 $235,578,999 11.7% May $265,298,666 $265,630,801 0.1% June $259,016,758 $257,282,919 -0.7% July $284,126,531 $304,210,100 7.1% August $311,912,857 $294,904,367 -5.5% September $230,734,898 $227,797,045 -1.3% October $245,850,755 $234,735,890 4.7% Totals $2,484,173,017 $2,441,212,047 1.8%

In 2026, Atlantic City has produced just under $43 million more in revenue compared to the first 10 months of 2025.

That provides a pretty good cushion for the rest of the year. Atlantic City should be able to finish 2026 with more revenue than the $2.89 billion the industry did in 2025.

NJ Online Casinos Well Ahead of Atlantic City

Though Atlantic City casinos were keeping pace with the flourishing NJ online casinos throughout 2026 into the summer, iGaming has created a lot of added space in the last two months.

Month Atlantic City Casinos NJ Online Casinos January $213,318,458 $258,884,323 February $202,913,058 $251,849,785 March $236,686,515 $272,059,416 April $235,578,999 $263,100,610 May $265,630,801 $276,262,067 June $257,282,919 $271,041,019 July $304,210,100 $276,948,219 August $294,904,367 $259,308,212 September $227,797,045 $274,782,098 October $245,850,755 $287,414,878 Totals $2,484,173,017 $2,691,650,627

Online casino revenue is now $207.5 million ahead of Atlantic City, a difference far to great for the commercial casinos to overcome. Still, both gambling markets should see notable improvements compared to 2025.

Available NJ Online Casinos

If you reside well outside of Atlantic City, you can still enjoy casino gaming in New Jersey through online casinos. There are nearly 30 different online casino operators available in The Garden State.

Here’s a look at the top New Jersey iGaming platforms and the current welcome offers they providing new customers.

bet365: Min $10 in lifetime deposits required. Offer must be claimed within 30 days of registering a bet365 account. Reveal prizes of 50, 75, or 100 Spins; 10 spins on Spins reels available within 20 days, 24 hours between each spin. Max. prize, game restrictions, time limits and T&Cs apply.