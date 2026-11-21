New users can claim the Polymarket promo code ELITE1 to score a bonus for trading on a wide range of prediction markets, including sports, politics, crypto, and many other interesting options. Use the $25 sign up bonus from the Polymarket welcome offer to trade on Saturday College Football, NBA games, College Basketball, and other popular sports on today’s schedule.

Sign up with the linked Polymarket invite code ELITE1 to secure a welcome offer to deposit $10 and get a $25 trading bonus. Polymarket is the world’s largest prediction market, and it’s available to eligible traders in the US who sign up with the promo on this page.

Legal in over 40 states, Polymarket brings a variety of markets, including sports, politics, and financials. With prediction markets trending heavily in recent months, Polymarket is one of the top platforms featuring trading options for hundreds of real world events and outcomes.

Register here to get the Polymarket promo code ELITE1. New users will receive an offer to deposit $10 and get a $25 bonus.

Polymarket Promo Code ELITE1 for November 21

Polymarket Promo Code ELITE1 Details 💸 Polymarket New User Offer Deposit $10, Get $25 Bonus 🚨 Promo Code ELITE1 🇺🇸 Polymarket Available States AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY 🎂 Polymarket Minimum Age 18 🏷️ Provided By ESNY 📆 Date Last Verified November 21, 2026

With the NFL season rolling along, the market for the 2027 NFL Champion is trending as Polymarket users trade on which team will win the Super Bowl. Trading volume for the 2027 Pro Football Champion is already well into the millions, and Polymarket shows the San Francisco 49ers (16%) as the favorite to win the Lombardi Trophy. Users on Polymarket can buy contracts for San Francisco, Buffalo, Chicago, or any other NFL team, and if their prediction is correct, they will receive the full $1 contract value for each of the positions they hold.

Similar to a ‘cash-out’ feature on sportsbooks, prediction markets allow users to sell their positions before the market has resolved. If the market has moved in your favor after taking your position(s), it can be profitable to sell your contracts and secure a profit before the outcome of the event in question.

Claim $25 Bonus with Polymarket Promo Code

Follow this simple process to sign up with the Polymarket bonus code ELITE1 and score a $25 trading bonus after your first $10 deposit: Download App: Use this link to download the Polymarket app (Apple App Store or Google Play) and claim the welcome offer. Use Promo Code: Enter the Polymarket promo code ELITE1 to secure the sign up bonus. Sign Up: Provide the required information to register for an account, including full name, date of birth, email, phone number, and address. Deposit: Make at least a $10 first deposit using one of the secure Polymarket payment methods. Get Bonus: Receive a $25 trading bonus for buying contracts on Polymarket. Trade: Use your $25 bonus to trade on Polymarket prediction markets. Popular options include sports and politics, as well as economics, weather, entertainment, and more.

The promo linked on this page allows eligible users to make their first deposit to claim the welcome bonus.

Trending on Polymarket (November 21)

The Polymarket homepage features a live tab for trending markets. Users can browse the trending list to see all of the most popular and in-the-news markets currently on the platform. Here’s what’s trending on Polymarket today:

Chelsea vs. Leeds United (Soccer)

Ohio State vs. Nebraska (College Football)

Newcastle vs. Arsenal (Soccer)

Sevilla vs. Real Betis (Soccer)

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Ben Shelton (Tennis)

BTC Up or Down – 5 Minutes (Crypto)

Polymarket Futures Markets

Trading on futures markets is one of the most attractive aspects of Polymarket. Here are some of the popular futures markets currently available:

2027 NFL Champion – (NFL)

2027 College Football National Championship – (NCAAF)

2027 NBA Champion – (NBA)

Champions League Winner – (Soccer)

Register here to claim the Polymarket promo code ELITE1. First-time users who sign up and make a $10 deposit will receive a $25 trading bonus.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading involves high risk and may result in loss of your entire investment. See polymarket.us/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated derivatives exchange and clearing organization.