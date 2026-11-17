New Jersey online casinos had another record month of iGaming revenue in October.

Last month, the 28 collective online casinos in NJ tallied $287.4 million in revenue, a 10.4% increase compared to October 2025’s $260.3 million.

This latest record was also a 3.8% increase from the most-recent monthly record. July previously held the mark at $276.9 million.

Breaking Down New Jersey Online Casino Revenue for October 2026

Here’s a look at how each online operator performed in October compared to the previous year. Information was provided by the New Jersey Department of Gaming Enforcement.

Online Operator October 2026 Revenue October 2025 Revenue Percentage Change FanDuel $64,897,351 $60,873,276 6.6% DraftKings $54,435,497 $48,495,552 12.2% BetMGM $38,045,140 $33,206,436 14.6% Borgata $21,080,621 $21,946,245 -3.9% Caesars Palace $20,689,882 $17,606,027 17.5% Fanatics $17,546,552 $13,044,498 34.5% Hard Rock Bet $16,759,646 $14,305,212 17.2% BetRivers $10,727,161 $8,005,006 34.0% Golden Nugget $8,467,786 $10,629,315 -20.3% Bally $5,569,110 $4,690,603 18.7% bet365 $3,956,734 $2,805,832 41.0% Hollywood Casino $3,501,049 $3,853,739 -9.2% Resorts $2,621,137 $2,352,678 11.4% BetParx $2,455,827 $1,614,156 52.1% PlayStar $2,121,659 $2,539,759 -18.2% Betinia $2,023,446 N/A N/A Ocean $2,011,857 $2,135,334 -5.8% PartyPoker $1,746,121 $1,725,959 1.25 Tropicana $1,310,245 $2,330,214 -43.8% Monopoly $1,208,290 $1,095,164 10.3% WSOP $1,079,648 $1,310,622 -17.6% Mohegan Sun $990,706 $1,093,475 -9.4% Pala/Stardust $869,297 $1,226,814 -29.1% Jackpocket $768,785 $1,329,037 -42.2% Ember Casino $737,831 N/A N/A Vegas Club $716,151 N/A N/A Wheel of Fortune $598,752 $801,917 -25.3% Resorts World $478,597 N/A N/A PokerStars N/A $843,072 N/A Discontinued Brands N/A $355,991 N/A Total $287,414,878 $260,269,933 10.4%

FanDuel Casino NJ remains the top operator in New Jersey, drawing $64.9 million of the total revenue for 22.6% of the market share in the state. As an operator, FanDuel saw a 6.6% increase in year-over-year revenue for October.

DraftKings Casino NJ came in second overall last month with $54.4 million. That was a 12.2% increase year-over-year for the operator.

October marks the first time NJ online casinos have surpassed $280 million in revenue for a given month. The big surge in total produced $63.8 million in tax revenue for New Jersey through iGaming in October. For the year, $598.4 million has been raised in tax revenue.

Second Lowest Year-to-Year Growth in 2026

Despite the record revenue total, October saw the second lowest year-over-year growth in revenue for a given month at 10.4%

Month 2026 iGaming Revenue 2025 iGaming Revenue Percentage Change January $258,884,323 $221,603,883 16.8% February $251,849,785 $207,776,215 21.2% March $272,059,416 $243,888,984 11.6% April $263,100,610 $235,152,883 11.9% May $276,262,067 $246,824,242 11.9% June $271,041,019 $230,706,103 17.5% July $276,948,219 $247,298,506 12.0% August $259,308,212 $248,372,823 4.4% September $274,782,098 $243,122,442 13.0% October $287,414,878 $260,269,933 10.4% Total $2,691,650,627 $2,385,016,014 12.9%

The decline in growth is understandable and expected. Last October was a new revenue record as well, seeing a big jump from the prior record like it did this year.

Eventually, the rate of growth can’t keep up with the consistency of new monthly revenue record. Overall, NJ online casinos added another $27 million in revenue this October compared to last.

Revenue Nearing $3 Billion for 2026

November isn’t likely to push New Jersey past $3 billion in iGaming revenue for the year. That would require $308.3 million for the state, which is obviously a crazy jump up compared to the record-setting total it had in October.

But, NJ online casino will certainly surpass $3 billion in revenue for the year by the end of December. Last year, $2.91 billion in online casino revenue was amassed, the all-time record for the state’s online gambling industry. That will be surpassed in November as is.

Right now, the state is averaging $269.2 million per month in 2026. That would lead to a final total of $3.23 billion for 2026. NJ should finish ahead of that. December is typically another record-setting revenue month while November tends to finish somewhat behind October. Either way, it puts around $560 million still to be accrued for the state for the next two months. That would put New Jersey at $3.25 billion for all of 2026.