There’s a new Hard Rock Bet Casino Promo Code offer in New Jersey and it’s giving users the ability to choose their own bonus.

As one of the top NJ online casinos, Hard Rock has been known for its generous promo offers and this latest Hard Rock Casino promo code is no different. New users at least 21 years of age will have the choice between two different bonuses.

HARD ROCK BET CASINO Get 100% Lossback Up To $500 in Casino Bonus OR 500 Bonus Spins LOCK IN PROMO SIGNUP OFFER UP TO $500 OR 500 SPINS GET OFFER NOW Offered by Seminole Hard Rock Digital, LLC. All Rewards issued as non-withdrawable site credits. $10+ deposit required for 500 Bonus Spins for Cash Eruption™ only. Up to $1,000 back in casino bonus if player has net loss on slots after first 24 hours. Casino Bonus credit has a 1x wager requirement. Must be 21+ and physically present in NJ to play. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER.

New Hard Rock Bet Casino Promo Offer

Promo Code Offer for Hard Rock Bet Casino NJ Available to New Customers Bonus Offer 1 Deposit $10, get 500 Bonus Spins on Spooky Link Go Ghost. Bonus Offer 2 24-Hour Losses Back on Slots, up to $500 in Bonus Credits Promo Code No Code Required – Click to Claim Terms & Conditions Offered by Seminole Hard Rock Digital, LLC. All Rewards issued as non-withdrawable site credits. $10+ deposit required for 500 Bonus Spins for Spooky Link Go Ghost™ only. Up to $500 back in casino bonus if player has net loss on slots after first 24 hours. Casino Bonus credit has a 1x wager requirement. Must be 21+ and present in MI or NJ to play. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER

Here’s a closer look at each of the two offers and what Hard Rock is offering you.

Option 1: Deposit $10, Get 500 Spins

The first of the two bonus offers from Hard Rock is the ability to get 500 bonus spins. To choose this offer:

Deposit $10 under a new Hard Rock NJ account.

A set of 50 bonus spins for the game Spooky Link Go Ghost will be released following the deposit.

Collect the remaining sets of 50 spins by logging in each day over the next nine days.

Each of the free spins issued carries a $0.20 value per spin. Any winnings from the free spins will go directly into your account and be available for withdrawal. There’s no added wagering requirement to the spins.

Option 2: Up to $500 Back in Losses

With this second option, you can get back your first 24 hours of net losses back. Here’s how it works.

Make the qualifying $10 first deposit.

Make your first real money casino wager on an eligible Hard Rock NJ slot game to start your 24-hour window.

Over the next 24 hours, your net losses on Hard Rock Bet eligible slots will be tabulated. Whatever that total is, you will receive bonus credits back, up to $500.

These credits carry a 1x wagering requirement, so whatever total you receive, you will need to wager each dollar one time. The winnings from there will be yours to keep. You will have 14 days to mee the requirement.

With this offer, your bonus credits will vary by what your net losses are. If you lose $100, you receive $100 in credits. If you lose $500, you will get the full $500 value. If you lose more than that, you will only get $500 in credits back.

Should you have net winnings after the 24 hours, no additional bonus credits will be issued.

Slot Games to Enjoy Using the Hard Rock NJ Promo Code

This bonus offer for new Hard Rock Casino users in New Jersey really centers around online slots.

Thankfully, Hard Rock Bet features thousands of great online slot games to choose from.

Aside from using the bonus spins on the popular new slot game Spooky Link Go Ghost, some of the featured new titles available at Hard Rock NJ include:

Break the Pumpkin Bank

Gold Link Continental Hold & Win

Huff N’ Even More Puff Hard Hat Edition

Money Gong Empress

Mummy Reel Riches

The Green Knight Camelot Gold

Tres Pinatas Hold & Win

Triple Action 7s Fire Bliz

Triple Cash Eruption The Western

Triple Super Hammer

Whitney Houston I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Along with these featured titles and some of the popular slot series, Hard Rock also has a number of exclusive slot games. They include:

Hard Rock Bet Triple Prosperity

Hard Rock Cash Lock

Hard Rock Collect’Em

Hard Rock Gold Blitz

Hard Rock Highway

Hard Rock Horror Show

Hard Rock Hotstepper

Hard Rock Mega Collect’Em

Hard Rock Pork N’ Roll

Hard Rock Respins

Hard Rockin’ Reels

Power Chords Rising Rewards

All of these slots are ones you can enjoy through the new Hard Rock Casino promo code in New Jersey.