It’s clear that New Jersey online casinos are continuing an upward trend when it comes to revenue.

But, what about the Atlantic City casinos?

Revenue continues to be steady for the nine commercial casinos in the state, but are they seeing growth?

Here’s a closer look at how revenue has translated over recent years while NJ online casinos continue to grow.

Last Four Years of Atlantic City Casino Revenue

Below is a look at each of the last four years of Atlantic City casino revenue broken down by year and month.

Month 2023 Revenue 2024 Revenue 2025 Revenue 2026 Revenue January $211,675,249 $205,044,395 $210,057,707 $213,318,458 February $214,968,492 $211,586,123 $203,473,581 $202,913,058 March $228,647,729 $239,760,432 $230,892,371 $236,686,515 April $231,474,376 $216,834,005 $210,962,788 $235,578,999 May $227,346,686 $239,131,104 $265,298,666 $265,630,801 June $241,560,617 $244,087,466 $259,016,758 $257,282,919 July $289,976,769 $272,328,267 $284,126,531 $304,210,100 August $280,285,674 $294,040,367 $311,912,857 $294,904,367 September $246,517,719 $230,612,782 $230,734,898 $227,797,045 October $228,081,281 $208,717,368 $234,735,890 N/A November $214,932,078 $223,948,454 $236,807,371 N/A December $232,449,759 $231,752,899 $216,122,377 N/A Totals $2,847,916,429 $2,817,506,790 $2,894,141,795 $2,238,322,262

Three Key Takeaways from Atlantic City Casino Revenue

There’s a lot of data in this table, so there’s plenty of things that stand out.

2026 on Pace for Record Year

The biggest bottom line of this data is that 2026 is currently on pace to be the most revenue ever for the Atlantic City casinos.

Last year was the current record holds, as the $2.89 billion just edged the $2.85 billion the nine casinos did in 2023.

Through nine months, Atlantic City revenue is up 1.4% compared to a year ago. That is a difference of $31.8 million. While that’s not a certainty to hold up over Q4, it still gives the casinos cushion to have a record-setting year.

Should the 1.4% growth continue, Atlantic City casinos would finish with $2.93 billion in 2026 total revenue.

Summer Months Remain the Strength

Casino traffic grows when it warms up in Atlantic City.

May-August remain the strongest months for revenue for the nine casinos. Each of the last two years have seen at least one of the summer months top $300 million in revenue.

Here’s a look at how the four summer months compare each of the last four years.

2023: $1,039,169,746 (Average of $259.8 million)

$1,039,169,746 (Average of $259.8 million) 2024: $1,049,587,204 (Average of $262.4 million)

$1,049,587,204 (Average of $262.4 million) 2025: $1,120,354,812 (Average of $280.1 million)

$1,120,354,812 (Average of $280.1 million) 2026: $1,122,028,187 (Average of $280.5 million)

The summer months clearly set the tone for the year, and continued growth in those months year-to-year speaks to success Atlantic City casinos are having.

NJ Online Casinos Not Stopping Atlantic City Growth

Atlantic City Casinos continue to see new heights in their revenue, even as NJ online casinos continue to put up records of their own.

While there was a time that Atlantic City outpaced iGaming in revenue, the online industry has now clearly taken control.

Through nine months, New Jersey online casinos sit at $2.40 billion, well ahead of the $2.24 billion of the commercial sector.

Still, even as NJ online casinos keep growing in big chunks, Atlantic City is also making gains.

The online casino industry features 28 different options right now in New Jersey, so it provides a lot more options than nine Atlantic City casinos.