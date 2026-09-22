Novig Promo Code ELITE: Get $25 Bonus in September 2026

New users can sign up with the Novig promo code ELITE to unlock a welcome bonus for trading on sports prediction markets for some of the most popular action in September 2026.

Sign up with the linked Novig promo code ELITE and unlock an exclusive welcome offer to deposit $10 and get $25 in trade credits. Novig is a top-tier sports prediction market where users can trade on sports with no house edge, and the platform is available to eligible traders in a variety of states throughout the country.

Sign up here to claim the Novig bonus code ELITE. First time users who claim the promo will receive an offer to deposit $10 and get a bonus of $25 in trade credits for making sports predictions on the Novig platform.

Novig Promo Code ELITE for September 22

Novig Promo Code Details 💸 Novig Welcome Offer Deposit $10, Get $25 in Trade Credits 🚨 Promo Code ELITE 🇺🇸 Novig Available States AK, AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NM, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, WY 🎂 Novig Minimum Age 21 🏷️ Provided By ESNY 📆 Date Last Verified September 22, 2026

Novig keeps users in the loop with peer-to-peer sports trading for all the hottest games and events. As the September sports calendar heats up, fans throughout the country are enjoying a variety of action, including NFL Week 2 games, college football action, daily MLB matchups, weekend UFC cards, golf, and tennis. Novig offers sports prediction markets for users to trade on all the biggest games and events.

With a peer-to-peer trading model, Novig users can often find better odds than what’s available on sportsbooks. The Novig platform even allows users to set their own odds, with trades remaining as inactive orders until they are matched by another user trading on the reverse outcome. Use the Novig promo code linked on this page to sign up today and start trading on sports with no house edge.

Claim $25 Bonus with Novig Promo Code ELITE

Use the steps detailed below to claim the Novig promo code and unlock the welcome offer to deposit $10 and get $25 in trade credits.

Use this link to download the Novig mobile app and claim the promo code offer. Click the button to Sign Up and enter the required information (full name, email, date of birth, address, and Social Security). Enter the promo code ELITE to ensure you receive the welcome offer. Deposit $10 on the Novig platform to receive a bonus of $25 in trade credits. Use your trade credits and deposited cash to trade on sports prediction markets, including the hottest in-season action like the NFL Preseason, MLB regular season games, UFC cards, WNBA markets, and more.

Trending on Novig Today (September 22, 2026)

The Novig app lists the top markets every day according to trading volume, allowing users to stay in the loop with all the trending markets. Here’s what’s popular on Novig today:

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees (MLB)

Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers (NFL)

Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders (NFL)

Ole Miss vs Florida (College Football)

New York Mets at Texas Rangers (MLB)

Click here to register for an account on Novig and secure the welcome offer to deposit $10 and get $25 in trade credits for prediction markets.