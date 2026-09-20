Best Sunday Night Football New User Betting Bonuses – Get Up to $1,900 for Colts vs. Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff / Reuters Connect via Imagn Images

Top-rated online sportsbooks and prediction markets are offering markets for the Indianapolis Colts vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. You can get in on the action with the best NFL new user betting or trading bonuses.

Nearly $2,000 in bonuses is up for grabs, just simply click through our links and register a new account, and you’ll be ready for Week 2 of SNF.

POLYMARKET DEPOSIT $10 & GET A $50 BONUS WITH CODE ELITE1 Claim

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FANDUEL PREDICTS GET A $100 BONUS WHEN YOU TRADE $1 FOR 5 DAYS! Claim

FANDUEL PREDICTS T&Cs: Offered by FanDuel Prediction Markets LLC, a registered futures commission merchant. 18+ and present in select states. First real money trade only. First-time deposit required. Min. $1 trade required for 5 consecutive days for max bonus. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable Predicts Bonus that expires 24 hours after receipt. Restrictions apply. Trading derivatives involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Manage your activity with our Consumer Protection tools. See terms, including eligible states, at http://fanduel.com/predicts/new-customer-offer

Best SNF Betting & Trading Bonuses

New users can jumpstart their NFL betting journey with our exclusive sportsbook and prediction market promo codes. You could claim all of these ahead of Colts vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

Claim BetMGM Bonus Code ESNY1500 or ESNY150 for Colts vs. Chiefs

BetMGM is offering a pair of betting promos for the NFL season. In most states, you can use BetMGM bonus code ESNY1500 to get up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

If you are in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia use BetMGM promo code ESNY150 for a Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets If You Win offer.

No matter your state, you can have the offer in place before kickoff.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK Offer T&Cs Get Up To $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets!



Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US), 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. Promotional offers not available in MS, NY, NV, ON, or PR. SIGN UP CODE: ESNY1500 CODE: ESNY1500 SIGNUP PROMO

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Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US). Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR).

21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Trade on SNF With Polymarket Promo Code ELITE1

Polymarket promo code ELITE1 is the perfect way to jump into trading, as you can get a $50 bonus when you deposit $10.

Prediction markets are available in most states around the country, as they are federally regulated by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

POLYMARKET Offer T&Cs Deposit $10 & Get a $50 Trade Bonus!



18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading involves high risk and may result in loss of your entire investment. See polymarket.us/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated derivatives exchange and clearing organization. TRADE NOW CODE: ELITE1 CODE: ELITE1 SIGNUP OFFER DEPOSIT $10

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Get a Trade $25, Get $55 Bonus when you use our Kalshi promo code WTOP55 and open a new account.

This new user bonus is available for Kalshi customers in more than 40 states where their full suite of sports, politics, pop culture and economic markets are provided.

Novig Promo Code ELITE for Colts vs. Chiefs on SNF

Trade on Colts vs. Chiefs tonight after claiming Novig promo code ELITE for a $25 bonus after you make a $10 deposit.

Novig is all about sports, and those who have used a sports betting app will feel right at home while looking through it. The biggest difference, though, is that Novig is a peer-to-peer trading platform, where there’s no vig on your trades.

NOVIG PREDICTION

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Restrictions & requirements apply. Not available in all states. 21+. Event contract trading involves risk & is not appropriate for all. Consider if it's appropriate for you in light of financial circumstances. See novig.com/terms for information. TRADE NOW CODE: ELITE CODE: ELITE SIGNUP OFFER DEPOSIT $10

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Trade SNF Markets With OG Promo Code ELITE

Claim OG promo code ELITE for a Trade $25, Get $25 welcome offer for Colts vs. Chiefs on SNF.

Simply enter promo code ELITE before you sign up for the app, deposit and make your first trade, and when it settles, you’ll get a $25 bonus and (hopefully) your winnings.

OG TRADING

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Must be 18+ years or older & residing in the United States. Other Terms & Conditions may apply. LOCK IN PROMO CODE: ELITE CODE: ELITE SIGNUP TODAY TRADE $25

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You can acces DraftKings in all 50 states now, thanks to DraftKings Predictions. Use our DraftKings promo code for a Spend $5, Get $200 Bonus, paid over 21 days.

A $50 bonus will hit your account shortly after you trade with that first $5, and you’ll get another $50 bonus every 7 days for three weeks. You’ll receive the bonuses if first trade wins or loses.

>>>CLAIM DRAFTKINGS PREDICTIONS PROMO<<<