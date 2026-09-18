NFL Week 2: Best Betting Promos & Apps for Packers vs. Jets, Giants vs. Rams and More

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) waves to the crowd as he walks off the field after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Credit: Steve Roberts / Reuters Connect via Imagn Images

The second weekend of the NFL season is upon us, and if you missed the first, don’t worry, there are plenty of great NFL Week 2 betting promos still available.

Whether you’re wagering at the best sports betting apps or trading on the top prediction markets, you can still rack up hundreds in bonuses for the Packers vs. Jets, Giants vs. Rams and more in Week 2.

POLYMARKET DEPOSIT $10 & GET A $50 BONUS WITH CODE ELITE1 Claim

KALSHI TRADING TRADE $25 & GET A $25 BONUS! Claim

NOVIG PREDICTION MARKET DEPOSIT $10 & GET $25 IN TRADE CREDITS Claim

OG TRADE $10, GET $10 WELCOME OFFER WITH CODE ELITE Claim

CRYPTO.COM UP TO $50 BONUS IN CRO! Claim

FANDUEL PREDICTS GET A $100 BONUS WHEN YOU TRADE $1 FOR 5 DAYS! Claim

FANDUEL PREDICTS T&Cs: Offered by FanDuel Prediction Markets LLC, a registered futures commission merchant. 18+ and present in select states. First real money trade only. First-time deposit required. Min. $1 trade required for 5 consecutive days for max bonus. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable Predicts Bonus that expires 24 hours after receipt. Restrictions apply. Trading derivatives involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Manage your activity with our Consumer Protection tools. See terms, including eligible states, at http://fanduel.com/predicts/new-customer-offer

Best NFL Week 2 Betting & Trading Bonuses

No matter where you are in the US, you can win money with your picks and predictions on NFL Week 2. You could find yourself in one of the 30+ legal sports betting states, but if not, you can use prediction markets, which are federally regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

And in some states, you have access to both.

Claim BetMGM Bonus Code ESNY1500 or ESNY150 for NFL Betting

At BetMGM, your state determines your NFL Week 2 welcome bonus. In most states, you can use BetMGM bonus code ESNY1500 to get up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia use BetMGM promo code ESNY150 for a Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets If You Win offer.

Both offers can be claimed in time for this Sunday’s games.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK Offer T&Cs Get Up To $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets!



Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US), 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. Promotional offers not available in MS, NY, NV, ON, or PR. SIGN UP CODE: ESNY1500 CODE: ESNY1500 SIGNUP PROMO

BET OFFER $1,500 FIRSTBET OFFER BET NOW

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US). Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR).

21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Polymarket Promo Code ELITE1 for Week 2 Trading Bonus

Our Polymarket promo code ELITE1 will land you a $50 bonus when you deposit $10.

Polymarket will offer moneylines, spreads, totals and props for the Week 2 NFL games. It also has futures on the Super Bowl winner and player awards.

POLYMARKET Offer T&Cs Deposit $10 & Get a $50 Trade Bonus!



18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading involves high risk and may result in loss of your entire investment. See polymarket.us/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated derivatives exchange and clearing organization. TRADE NOW CODE: ELITE1 CODE: ELITE1 SIGNUP OFFER DEPOSIT $10

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Trade on Packers vs. Jets with Kalshi Promo Code ELITE

Before you place any trades on the Packers vs. Jets, make sure to use Kalshi promo code ELITE to get a Trade $25, Get $25 Bonus.

Kalshi is available in more than 40 states, and you can trade $25 on Garrett Wilson to score a TD and win nearly $75 if he does, along with your $25 bonus.

KALSHI TRADING Offer T&Cs Trade $25 at Kalshi & Get a $25 Bonus!

Must be 18+ years or older & residing in the United States. Other Terms & Conditions may apply. LOCK IN PROMO CODE: ELITE CODE: ELITE SIGNUP TODAY

GET $25 TRADE $25GET $25 SIGN UP TODAY

Novig Promo Code ELITE Scores $25 Bonus for NFL Week 2

Use Novig promo code ELITE and nab a $25 bonus after you make a $10 deposit.

The peer-to-peer trading platform is meant to give you better odds, as it cuts out the middle man and there’s no vig on your trades. Hence the name.

NOVIG PREDICTION

MARKET Offer T&Cs

Deposit $10 & Get $25 in Trade Credits!



Restrictions & requirements apply. Not available in all states. 21+. Event contract trading involves risk & is not appropriate for all. Consider if it's appropriate for you in light of financial circumstances. See novig.com/terms for information. TRADE NOW CODE: ELITE CODE: ELITE SIGNUP OFFER DEPOSIT $10

GET $25 IN TRADE CREDITS TRADE NOW

Claim OG Promo Code ELITE for NFL Week 2 Bonus

With OG promo code ELITE you can get a Trade $10, Get $10 sign-up offer good for trading on any of the NFL Week 2 matchups.

OG is one of the newer prediction markets, and is pretty widely available throughout the country. Like its counterparts, it offers trades on moneylines, spreads, totals, props and futures.

OG TRADING

MARKET Offer T&Cs Trade $25 & Get a $25 Welcome Offer at OG Trading Market!



Must be 18+ years or older & residing in the United States. Other Terms & Conditions may apply. LOCK IN PROMO CODE: ELITE CODE: ELITE SIGNUP TODAY TRADE $25

GET $25 SIGN UP TODAY

Use DraftKings Predictions Promo Code for Spend $5, Get $200 Bonus

DraftKings Predictions is bringing one of the biggest names in the industry to all 50 states. Claim our DraftKings promo code and get a Spend $5, Get $200 Bonus, which will be paid over 21 days.

Your first $50 bonus will hit your account shortly after you spend that first $5, and you’ll get another every 7 days for three weeks. Those will come whether your first trade wins or loses.

>>>CLAIM DRAFTKINGS PREDICTIONS PROMO<<<