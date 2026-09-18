NFL Week 2: Best Betting Promos & Apps for Packers vs. Jets, Giants vs. Rams and More
The second weekend of the NFL season is upon us, and if you missed the first, don’t worry, there are plenty of great NFL Week 2 betting promos still available.
Whether you’re wagering at the best sports betting apps or trading on the top prediction markets, you can still rack up hundreds in bonuses for the Packers vs. Jets, Giants vs. Rams and more in Week 2.
- POLYMARKET
DEPOSIT $10 & GET A $50 BONUS WITH CODE ELITE1
- KALSHI TRADING
TRADE $25 & GET A $25 BONUS!
- NOVIG PREDICTION MARKET
DEPOSIT $10 & GET $25 IN TRADE CREDITS
- OG
TRADE $10, GET $10 WELCOME OFFER WITH CODE ELITE
- CRYPTO.COM
UP TO $50 BONUS IN CRO!
- FANDUEL PREDICTS
GET A $100 BONUS WHEN YOU TRADE $1 FOR 5 DAYS!
FANDUEL PREDICTS T&Cs: Offered by FanDuel Prediction Markets LLC, a registered futures commission merchant. 18+ and present in select states. First real money trade only. First-time deposit required. Min. $1 trade required for 5 consecutive days for max bonus. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable Predicts Bonus that expires 24 hours after receipt. Restrictions apply. Trading derivatives involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Manage your activity with our Consumer Protection tools. See terms, including eligible states, at http://fanduel.com/predicts/new-customer-offer
Best NFL Week 2 Betting & Trading Bonuses
No matter where you are in the US, you can win money with your picks and predictions on NFL Week 2. You could find yourself in one of the 30+ legal sports betting states, but if not, you can use prediction markets, which are federally regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
And in some states, you have access to both.
Claim BetMGM Bonus Code ESNY1500 or ESNY150 for NFL Betting
At BetMGM, your state determines your NFL Week 2 welcome bonus. In most states, you can use BetMGM bonus code ESNY1500 to get up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if your first bet loses.
New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia use BetMGM promo code ESNY150 for a Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets If You Win offer.
Both offers can be claimed in time for this Sunday’s games.
BET OFFERBET NOW
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US). Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR).
21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.
Polymarket Promo Code ELITE1 for Week 2 Trading Bonus
Our Polymarket promo code ELITE1 will land you a $50 bonus when you deposit $10.
Polymarket will offer moneylines, spreads, totals and props for the Week 2 NFL games. It also has futures on the Super Bowl winner and player awards.
GET $50 BONUSTRADE NOW
Trade on Packers vs. Jets with Kalshi Promo Code ELITE
Before you place any trades on the Packers vs. Jets, make sure to use Kalshi promo code ELITE to get a Trade $25, Get $25 Bonus.
Kalshi is available in more than 40 states, and you can trade $25 on Garrett Wilson to score a TD and win nearly $75 if he does, along with your $25 bonus.
Novig Promo Code ELITE Scores $25 Bonus for NFL Week 2
Use Novig promo code ELITE and nab a $25 bonus after you make a $10 deposit.
The peer-to-peer trading platform is meant to give you better odds, as it cuts out the middle man and there’s no vig on your trades. Hence the name.
MARKET
Deposit $10 & Get $25 in Trade Credits!
GET $25
IN TRADE CREDITSTRADE NOW
Claim OG Promo Code ELITE for NFL Week 2 Bonus
With OG promo code ELITE you can get a Trade $10, Get $10 sign-up offer good for trading on any of the NFL Week 2 matchups.
OG is one of the newer prediction markets, and is pretty widely available throughout the country. Like its counterparts, it offers trades on moneylines, spreads, totals, props and futures.
MARKET
Use DraftKings Predictions Promo Code for Spend $5, Get $200 Bonus
DraftKings Predictions is bringing one of the biggest names in the industry to all 50 states. Claim our DraftKings promo code and get a Spend $5, Get $200 Bonus, which will be paid over 21 days.
Your first $50 bonus will hit your account shortly after you spend that first $5, and you’ll get another every 7 days for three weeks. Those will come whether your first trade wins or loses.