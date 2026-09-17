Best Polymarket TNF Markets & Sign-Up Offer

Thursday Night Football is here as Week 2 of the new NFL season gets underway this evening with the Detroit Lions on the road to take on the Buffalo Bills. Before kickoff arrives, it’s a great time to look at the best Polymarket TNF markets and sign up offer for new users to get started with a bonus.

New users can get started with a boost when they claim the Polymarket promo code ELITE1 to deposit $10 and get a $50 trading bonus.

Best Polymarket TNF Markets for Promo Code ELITE1

Polymarket offers a variety of markets for NFL fans to trade on Thursday Night Football this evening. With traders buying contracts for Yes/No shares of outcomes for tonight’s game, it’s very straightforward to use Polymarket for TNF.

Check out the latest odds from Polymarket for Week 2 Thursday Night Football. We’ll start with the most basic TNF market to trade on Polymarket, as users can make predictions on the outright winner of tonight’s Bills vs Lions game.

Polymarket Week 2 TNF Game Winner Markets

In addition to trading on the outright winner, Polymarket also offers TNF markets for point spreads. The hosting Buffalo Bills head into Thursday night as a slight favorite over the Detroit Lions.

Polymarket Week 2 TNF Point Spread Markets

For users who don’t intend to trade on either team to win or cover the spread, there is also the option to trade on the over-under total as one of the best Polymarket TNF markets. The markets have confidence in tonight being a high-scoring affair, as the over-under total is currently trading at 54.5 points.

Polymarket Week 2 TNF Over-Under Markets

Of course, the options for trading Thursday Night Football on Polymarket do not stop with team outcomes. Traders also have markets available to buy and sell contracts for individual player props, game props, team props, and more. Anytime Touchdowns are arguably the most popular player prop markets, and there is impressive liquidity for users looking to call their shot on who will get in the end zone tonight.

Polymarket Week 2 TNF Anytime Touchdown Markets

Polymarket Promo Code ELITE1 to Trade on TNF Markets

New users can get a terrific sign up bonus from Polymarket for trading on Week 2 Thursday Night Football featuring Lions vs Bills. After securing the Polymarket promo code ELITE1 linked on this page, new traders will receive an offer to deposit $10 and get a $50 trading bonus. The $50 bonus is non-withdrawable and can be used to buy contracts and trade on Polymarket prediction markets.

With the platform live in over 40 states throughout the country, TNF markets are available for eligible users in some states where sportsbooks are currently prohibited. Don’t miss your chance to get a $50 bonus for tonight’s game by making a $10 deposit when you sign up with the Polymarket promo linked on this page.