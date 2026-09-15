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Highest RTP Slots Available at Hollywood Casino Right Now

Drew Ellis
highest RTP slots

One of the top available online casinos in New Jersey, and in many of the top legal iGaming state, is Hollywood Casino.

A product of PENN Entertainment, Hollywood Casino has a fresh presentation and an ever-growing game library that includes many high RTP slots.

RTP represents Return To Player and is listed as a percentage that details the expected payback return of a slot game over its lifetime.

Here’s a look at some of the high RTP slots you can find at Hollywood Casino these days.

Explaining High RTP Slots

Each online slot game will have a RTP available somewhere in its game information.

As we noted it is listed as a percentage that indicates how much the game will payback of the wagers it takes in over its lifetime.

The average RTP of an online slot is 96.0%. That means that it would return 96% of its wagers after millions and millions of spins.

Anything with a RTP over 96.0% is considered a high RTP slot.

While high RTP means the game will payback more over its lifetime than games with lower RTP, it is not a director indicator of success. These numbers represent the payback over millions and millions of spins. You should never play a high RTP slot expect it will lead to the biggest payout each time.

Still, it’s good to know which slot games have higher RTP than most.

What Volatility Means to an Online Slot

Along with RTP, volatility is an important characteristic of a slot that will help you know what kind of payouts you can receive.

Volatility tells you the win frequency and what type of amounts you should expect from the game. There are three main volatility categories. They are:

  • High Volatility: Slots have less frequent wins, but tend to be larger in amount
  • Low Volatility: Slots have more frequent wins, but tend to be lower in amount
  • Medium Volatility: Between high and low volatility slots in terms of win frequency and amount

Some slots can be categorized as Low-Medium or Medium-High volatility as well.

So, between RTP and volatility, you can get a sense of what type of game you are playing. A slot with high RTP and high volatility indicates it could produce some large payouts if you have the patience to have some frequent dry spells.

Highest RTP Slots at Hollywood Casino

Now that you know what RTP and volatility mean, here’s a look at the top RTP games at Hollywood Casino and their volatility.

Hollywood Casino Slot GameRTPVolatility
Blood Suckers98%Low
Starmania97.9%Low-Medium
Medusa Megaways97.6%High
White Rabbit97.2-7%High
Texas Tea97.4%Low
Medusa II97.1%Medium
Medusa97.0%High
Reel Rush97.0%Medium
Jimi Hendrix96.9%Low
Blood Suckers II96.9%Low
Quick Hit Ultra Pays Eagle’s Peak96.9%Medium-High
Dead Or Alive96.8%High
Fruit Shop96.7%Low-Medium
Divine Fortune96.6%Medium
Mercy Of The Gods96.6%High
Thunderstruck II96.6%Medium
Triple Gold96.6%High
Money Stacks96.5%High
Gold Blitz Ultimate96.5%Medium
Monopoly Megaways96.5%High
Wheel of Fortune Megaways96.5%High
White Rabbit 296.4%High
Devil’s Boulevard96.4%Medium
Granny vs. Zombies96.3%Medium-High
Fatter Fish Festival96.3%Medium
Le Digger96.3%Medium
Book Of Dead96.2%High
Fortune Coin96.2%Low-Medium
Fruit Merge Megapots96.2%High
Divine Fortune Megaways96.1%Medium
Hypernova Megaways96.1%Medium
Starburst96.1%Low-Medium
Triple Stones Gold96.1%High
Unusual Suspects96.1%Medium

These are just some of the highest RTP slots you can find at Hollywood Casino. The online casino features a wide range of slots that also sit right around 96.0%, as well as many exclusive slot titles that all have 95.0% RTP.

Hollywood Casino Promo Code ESNY

New users to Hollywood Casino can take advantage of a great welcome offer with our exclusive Hollywood Casino bonus code ESNY.

Using that code will get you 300 bonus spins for features slot games by wagering just $5 or more.

On top of that, Hollywood Casino will also reimburse you for your first 24 hours of net losses, up to $500 in PENN Play Credits. The best part, the credits carry just a 1x wagering requirement that you have seven days to meet.

HOLLYWOOD CASINO
Get $500 Penn Play Credits & 300 Spins With a $5+ Wager

Must manually enter promo code ESNY to claim offer.
Must be 21+, offer available in MI, NJ, PA, & WV. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

LOCK IN PROMO
CODE: ESNY
CODE: ESNY
SIGNUP OFFER
USE PROMO CODE
ESNY

WAGER $5 & GET $500 + 300 SPINS!

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It’s a great time to take advantage of this Hollywood Casino offer and try out some of these high RTP slots for yourself.

Drew Ellis
Drew Ellis

Drew Ellis has experience covering the gambling industries in North America and around the world. Decades of media experience provide him with the background to handle the complexities of different gambling laws and policies around the United States and North America. Ellis has primarily focused on online and retail casino news since 2021. Prior to working in the gambling industry, Ellis spent over 20 years in the newspaper industry, covering sports and the gambling. His work for The Mt. Pleasant Morning Sun and The Oakland Press was recognized with awards by the Associated Press and other media organizations. Drew has also contributed to the Detroit Free Press and the Associated Press.

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