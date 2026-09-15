Highest RTP Slots Available at Hollywood Casino Right Now
One of the top available online casinos in New Jersey, and in many of the top legal iGaming state, is Hollywood Casino.
A product of PENN Entertainment, Hollywood Casino has a fresh presentation and an ever-growing game library that includes many high RTP slots.
RTP represents Return To Player and is listed as a percentage that details the expected payback return of a slot game over its lifetime.
Here’s a look at some of the high RTP slots you can find at Hollywood Casino these days.
Explaining High RTP Slots
Each online slot game will have a RTP available somewhere in its game information.
As we noted it is listed as a percentage that indicates how much the game will payback of the wagers it takes in over its lifetime.
The average RTP of an online slot is 96.0%. That means that it would return 96% of its wagers after millions and millions of spins.
Anything with a RTP over 96.0% is considered a high RTP slot.
While high RTP means the game will payback more over its lifetime than games with lower RTP, it is not a director indicator of success. These numbers represent the payback over millions and millions of spins. You should never play a high RTP slot expect it will lead to the biggest payout each time.
Still, it’s good to know which slot games have higher RTP than most.
What Volatility Means to an Online Slot
Along with RTP, volatility is an important characteristic of a slot that will help you know what kind of payouts you can receive.
Volatility tells you the win frequency and what type of amounts you should expect from the game. There are three main volatility categories. They are:
- High Volatility: Slots have less frequent wins, but tend to be larger in amount
- Low Volatility: Slots have more frequent wins, but tend to be lower in amount
- Medium Volatility: Between high and low volatility slots in terms of win frequency and amount
Some slots can be categorized as Low-Medium or Medium-High volatility as well.
So, between RTP and volatility, you can get a sense of what type of game you are playing. A slot with high RTP and high volatility indicates it could produce some large payouts if you have the patience to have some frequent dry spells.
Highest RTP Slots at Hollywood Casino
Now that you know what RTP and volatility mean, here’s a look at the top RTP games at Hollywood Casino and their volatility.
|Hollywood Casino Slot Game
|RTP
|Volatility
|Blood Suckers
|98%
|Low
|Starmania
|97.9%
|Low-Medium
|Medusa Megaways
|97.6%
|High
|White Rabbit
|97.2-7%
|High
|Texas Tea
|97.4%
|Low
|Medusa II
|97.1%
|Medium
|Medusa
|97.0%
|High
|Reel Rush
|97.0%
|Medium
|Jimi Hendrix
|96.9%
|Low
|Blood Suckers II
|96.9%
|Low
|Quick Hit Ultra Pays Eagle’s Peak
|96.9%
|Medium-High
|Dead Or Alive
|96.8%
|High
|Fruit Shop
|96.7%
|Low-Medium
|Divine Fortune
|96.6%
|Medium
|Mercy Of The Gods
|96.6%
|High
|Thunderstruck II
|96.6%
|Medium
|Triple Gold
|96.6%
|High
|Money Stacks
|96.5%
|High
|Gold Blitz Ultimate
|96.5%
|Medium
|Monopoly Megaways
|96.5%
|High
|Wheel of Fortune Megaways
|96.5%
|High
|White Rabbit 2
|96.4%
|High
|Devil’s Boulevard
|96.4%
|Medium
|Granny vs. Zombies
|96.3%
|Medium-High
|Fatter Fish Festival
|96.3%
|Medium
|Le Digger
|96.3%
|Medium
|Book Of Dead
|96.2%
|High
|Fortune Coin
|96.2%
|Low-Medium
|Fruit Merge Megapots
|96.2%
|High
|Divine Fortune Megaways
|96.1%
|Medium
|Hypernova Megaways
|96.1%
|Medium
|Starburst
|96.1%
|Low-Medium
|Triple Stones Gold
|96.1%
|High
|Unusual Suspects
|96.1%
|Medium
These are just some of the highest RTP slots you can find at Hollywood Casino. The online casino features a wide range of slots that also sit right around 96.0%, as well as many exclusive slot titles that all have 95.0% RTP.
Hollywood Casino Promo Code ESNY
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Using that code will get you 300 bonus spins for features slot games by wagering just $5 or more.
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It’s a great time to take advantage of this Hollywood Casino offer and try out some of these high RTP slots for yourself.
Drew Ellis has experience covering the gambling industries in North America and around the world. Decades of media experience provide him with the background to handle the complexities of different gambling laws and policies around the United States and North America. Ellis has primarily focused on online and retail casino news since 2021. Prior to working in the gambling industry, Ellis spent over 20 years in the newspaper industry, covering sports and the gambling. His work for The Mt. Pleasant Morning Sun and The Oakland Press was recognized with awards by the Associated Press and other media organizations. Drew has also contributed to the Detroit Free Press and the Associated Press.