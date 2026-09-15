Highest RTP Slots Available at Hollywood Casino Right Now

One of the top available online casinos in New Jersey, and in many of the top legal iGaming state, is Hollywood Casino.

A product of PENN Entertainment, Hollywood Casino has a fresh presentation and an ever-growing game library that includes many high RTP slots.

RTP represents Return To Player and is listed as a percentage that details the expected payback return of a slot game over its lifetime.

Here’s a look at some of the high RTP slots you can find at Hollywood Casino these days.

Explaining High RTP Slots

Each online slot game will have a RTP available somewhere in its game information.

As we noted it is listed as a percentage that indicates how much the game will payback of the wagers it takes in over its lifetime.

The average RTP of an online slot is 96.0%. That means that it would return 96% of its wagers after millions and millions of spins.

Anything with a RTP over 96.0% is considered a high RTP slot.

While high RTP means the game will payback more over its lifetime than games with lower RTP, it is not a director indicator of success. These numbers represent the payback over millions and millions of spins. You should never play a high RTP slot expect it will lead to the biggest payout each time.

Still, it’s good to know which slot games have higher RTP than most.

What Volatility Means to an Online Slot

Along with RTP, volatility is an important characteristic of a slot that will help you know what kind of payouts you can receive.

Volatility tells you the win frequency and what type of amounts you should expect from the game. There are three main volatility categories. They are:

High Volatility: Slots have less frequent wins, but tend to be larger in amount

Slots have less frequent wins, but tend to be larger in amount Low Volatility: Slots have more frequent wins, but tend to be lower in amount

Slots have more frequent wins, but tend to be lower in amount Medium Volatility: Between high and low volatility slots in terms of win frequency and amount

Some slots can be categorized as Low-Medium or Medium-High volatility as well.

So, between RTP and volatility, you can get a sense of what type of game you are playing. A slot with high RTP and high volatility indicates it could produce some large payouts if you have the patience to have some frequent dry spells.

Highest RTP Slots at Hollywood Casino

Now that you know what RTP and volatility mean, here’s a look at the top RTP games at Hollywood Casino and their volatility.

Hollywood Casino Slot Game RTP Volatility Blood Suckers 98% Low Starmania 97.9% Low-Medium Medusa Megaways 97.6% High White Rabbit 97.2-7% High Texas Tea 97.4% Low Medusa II 97.1% Medium Medusa 97.0% High Reel Rush 97.0% Medium Jimi Hendrix 96.9% Low Blood Suckers II 96.9% Low Quick Hit Ultra Pays Eagle’s Peak 96.9% Medium-High Dead Or Alive 96.8% High Fruit Shop 96.7% Low-Medium Divine Fortune 96.6% Medium Mercy Of The Gods 96.6% High Thunderstruck II 96.6% Medium Triple Gold 96.6% High Money Stacks 96.5% High Gold Blitz Ultimate 96.5% Medium Monopoly Megaways 96.5% High Wheel of Fortune Megaways 96.5% High White Rabbit 2 96.4% High Devil’s Boulevard 96.4% Medium Granny vs. Zombies 96.3% Medium-High Fatter Fish Festival 96.3% Medium Le Digger 96.3% Medium Book Of Dead 96.2% High Fortune Coin 96.2% Low-Medium Fruit Merge Megapots 96.2% High Divine Fortune Megaways 96.1% Medium Hypernova Megaways 96.1% Medium Starburst 96.1% Low-Medium Triple Stones Gold 96.1% High Unusual Suspects 96.1% Medium

These are just some of the highest RTP slots you can find at Hollywood Casino. The online casino features a wide range of slots that also sit right around 96.0%, as well as many exclusive slot titles that all have 95.0% RTP.

Hollywood Casino Promo Code ESNY

New users to Hollywood Casino can take advantage of a great welcome offer with our exclusive Hollywood Casino bonus code ESNY.

Using that code will get you 300 bonus spins for features slot games by wagering just $5 or more.

On top of that, Hollywood Casino will also reimburse you for your first 24 hours of net losses, up to $500 in PENN Play Credits. The best part, the credits carry just a 1x wagering requirement that you have seven days to meet.

HOLLYWOOD CASINO Offer T&Cs Get $500 Penn Play Credits & 300 Spins With a $5+ Wager



Must manually enter promo code ESNY to claim offer.

Must be 21+, offer available in MI, NJ, PA, & WV. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.



LOCK IN PROMO CODE: ESNY CODE: ESNY SIGNUP OFFER USE PROMO CODE

ESNY WAGER $5 & GET $500 + 300 SPINS! GET OFFER NOW

It’s a great time to take advantage of this Hollywood Casino offer and try out some of these high RTP slots for yourself.