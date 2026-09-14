Best Monday Night Football Betting Promos from Top Sportsbooks & Prediction Markets

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy / Reuters Connect via Imagn Images

Enjoy the Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs matchup tonight by wagering or trading on the game with the best Monday Night Football betting promos.

Top-rated online sportsbooks and prediction markets are offering welcome bonuses for sports fans ahead of MNF, and you can enter the night with hundreds in your combined bankroll to get in on the action.

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FANDUEL PREDICTS T&Cs: Offered by FanDuel Prediction Markets LLC, a registered futures commission merchant. 18+ and present in select states. First real money trade only. First-time deposit required. Min. $1 trade required for 5 consecutive days for max bonus. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable Predicts Bonus that expires 24 hours after receipt. Restrictions apply. Trading derivatives involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Manage your activity with our Consumer Protection tools. See terms, including eligible states, at http://fanduel.com/predicts/new-customer-offer

Our exclusive MNF promo codes can get you nearly $2,000 in bonuses for Broncos vs. Chiefs.

BetMGM is rolling out a pair of welcome offers, depending on your state. New users in most states can use BetMGM bonus code ESNY1500 to get up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

If you’re in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia, you can use BetMGM promo code ESNY150 for a Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets If You Win offer.

Use either of these offers tonight to bet on Broncos vs. Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

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Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US), 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. Promotional offers not available in MS, NY, NV, ON, or PR. SIGN UP CODE: ESNY1500 CODE: ESNY1500 SIGNUP PROMO

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21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Polymarket Promo Code ELITE1 Scores Broncos vs. Chiefs Bonus

Get started with a top-rated prediction market using our Polymarket promo code ELITE1 and get a $50 bonus when you deposit $10.

This will be the first Monday Night Football game eligible to be traded on at Polymarket in the US. You can find moneylines, point spreads, totals (over/under) and props on Broncos vs. Chiefs and every other NFL game.

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18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading involves high risk and may result in loss of your entire investment. See polymarket.us/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated derivatives exchange and clearing organization. TRADE NOW CODE: ELITE1 CODE: ELITE1 SIGNUP OFFER DEPOSIT $10

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Available in most state throughout the country, Kalshi is also offering a full selection of markets to trade on for the NFL.

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Use Novig Promo Code ELITE to Trade on Broncos vs. Chiefs

Trading on Novig’s peer-to-peer platform will look awfully familiar to those with sports betting experience. The major difference is that you’re not betting against the house, you’re trading against your peers.

Hence the name, as there’s no vig. With Novig promo code ELITE, you can try it out with a $25 bonus after you make a $10 deposit.

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Use our OG promo code ELITE and you can get a Trade $10, Get $10 welcome offer for trading on Broncos vs. Chiefs in their MNF matchup.

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DraftKings Predictions Promo Code for Spend $5, Get $200 Bonus

DraftKings is now available in 50 states thanks to DraftKings Predictions. With our DraftKings promo code, you can get a Spend $5, Get $200 Bonus, which will be paid out over 21 days.

You’ll receive a $50 bonus on the first day, and every 7 days for three weeks, and that will come whether your first trade wins or loses. Monday Night Football is the perfect time to spend that first $5.

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