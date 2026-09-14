Best Monday Night Football Betting Promos from Top Sportsbooks & Prediction Markets
Enjoy the Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs matchup tonight by wagering or trading on the game with the best Monday Night Football betting promos.
Top-rated online sportsbooks and prediction markets are offering welcome bonuses for sports fans ahead of MNF, and you can enter the night with hundreds in your combined bankroll to get in on the action.
- POLYMARKET
DEPOSIT $10 & GET A $50 BONUS WITH CODE ELITE1
- KALSHI TRADING
TRADE $25 & GET A $25 BONUS!
- NOVIG PREDICTION MARKET
DEPOSIT $10 & GET $25 IN TRADE CREDITS
- OG
TRADE $10, GET $10 WELCOME OFFER WITH CODE ELITE
- CRYPTO.COM
UP TO $50 BONUS IN CRO!
- FANDUEL PREDICTS
GET A $100 BONUS WHEN YOU TRADE $1 FOR 5 DAYS!
FANDUEL PREDICTS T&Cs: Offered by FanDuel Prediction Markets LLC, a registered futures commission merchant. 18+ and present in select states. First real money trade only. First-time deposit required. Min. $1 trade required for 5 consecutive days for max bonus. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable Predicts Bonus that expires 24 hours after receipt. Restrictions apply. Trading derivatives involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Manage your activity with our Consumer Protection tools. See terms, including eligible states, at http://fanduel.com/predicts/new-customer-offer
Monday Night Football Betting Bonuses from Sportsbooks & Prediction Markets
Our exclusive MNF promo codes can get you nearly $2,000 in bonuses for Broncos vs. Chiefs.
BetMGM Bonus Code ESNY1500 or ESNY150 for Monday Night Football
BetMGM is rolling out a pair of welcome offers, depending on your state. New users in most states can use BetMGM bonus code ESNY1500 to get up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if your first bet loses.
If you’re in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia, you can use BetMGM promo code ESNY150 for a Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets If You Win offer.
Use either of these offers tonight to bet on Broncos vs. Chiefs on Monday Night Football.
BET OFFERBET NOW
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US). Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR).
21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.
Polymarket Promo Code ELITE1 Scores Broncos vs. Chiefs Bonus
Get started with a top-rated prediction market using our Polymarket promo code ELITE1 and get a $50 bonus when you deposit $10.
This will be the first Monday Night Football game eligible to be traded on at Polymarket in the US. You can find moneylines, point spreads, totals (over/under) and props on Broncos vs. Chiefs and every other NFL game.
GET $50 BONUSTRADE NOW
Trade on Monday Night Football with Kalshi Promo Code ELITE
Kalshi is in the midst of its second full NFL season, and is giving new users a Trade $25, Get $25 Bonus when they use Kalshi promo code ELITE.
Available in most state throughout the country, Kalshi is also offering a full selection of markets to trade on for the NFL.
Use Novig Promo Code ELITE to Trade on Broncos vs. Chiefs
Trading on Novig’s peer-to-peer platform will look awfully familiar to those with sports betting experience. The major difference is that you’re not betting against the house, you’re trading against your peers.
Hence the name, as there’s no vig. With Novig promo code ELITE, you can try it out with a $25 bonus after you make a $10 deposit.
MARKET
Deposit $10 & Get $25 in Trade Credits!
GET $25
IN TRADE CREDITSTRADE NOW
Claim OG Promo Code ELITE for Monday Night Football
Use our OG promo code ELITE and you can get a Trade $10, Get $10 welcome offer for trading on Broncos vs. Chiefs in their MNF matchup.
OG is offering markets for a moneyline, spreads and totals, including alternate lines. You can also trade on player props.
MARKET
DraftKings Predictions Promo Code for Spend $5, Get $200 Bonus
DraftKings is now available in 50 states thanks to DraftKings Predictions. With our DraftKings promo code, you can get a Spend $5, Get $200 Bonus, which will be paid out over 21 days.
You’ll receive a $50 bonus on the first day, and every 7 days for three weeks, and that will come whether your first trade wins or loses. Monday Night Football is the perfect time to spend that first $5.