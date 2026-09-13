Get $50 with Onyx Odds for NFL Prediction Markets

Week 1 of the NFL season continues this afternoon, featuring a tasteful slate of Sunday games for football fans to take in. With sports trading apps in the mix this season, football fans can use platforms like Onyx Odds for NFL prediction markets to stake positions on all the exciting action.

New users can claim the Onyx Odds promo code ELITE to get a terrific welcome offer: spend $10 and get $50 in Bonus Picks.

Use Onyx Odds for NFL Prediction Markets: Claim $50 Bonus

Onyx Odds Promo Code ELITE 💸 Onyx Odds Sign Up Bonus Spend $10, Get $50 in Bonus Picks 💲 Minimum Deposit $10 Deposit to Unlock Welcome Bonus 🏈 Promo Code Available for Week 1 NFL Games? Yes 🇺🇸 Onyx Odds Available States AK, AZ, AR, CA, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, KS, KY, MA, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VT, VA, WI, WY

Onyx Odds is a new social prediction markets platform, available for eligible users in over 40 states throughout the country. The platform is likely to be a popular choice this football season, offering social prediction market trading on a wide range of sports action.

NFL prediction markets available on Onyx Odds include moneylines, point spreads, over-under totals, props (team and player), parlays, and more. New users can get started fast when they claim the Onyx Odds promo code ELITE, which unlocks the welcome offer to spend $10 and get $50 in Bonus Picks. The sign up bonus from the promo code can be used to trade on NFL markets for Week 1, like Cowboys-Giants this evening in the Sunday night primetime game.

Trade on NFL with Onyx Odds

Trading on prediction markets with Onyx Odds is not difficult to understand. The unit of commerce is an event contract, with each contract totalling $1. Users will be presented with a market to trade contracts on either team (outcome). Each team is priced from $0.01 to $0.99 based on their implied market probability.

Users can buy contracts for either side, and when the game ends, the market will settle. Traders who hold contracts for the correct team will receive the full $1 value for each contract. Users who traded on the incorrect team will not receive anything, but will only lose the price they initially paid for the contracts.

To give an example, the New York Giants are priced as a home underdog in Week 1, currently trading at 40% implied market probability. Users can buy contracts for the Giants at $0.40, and if New York wins the game, those traders will turn a profit of $0.60 per share.

Here’s how the math would work for Giants traders:

$1 (Total Contract Value) – $0.40 (New York Giants) = $0.60 (Profit)

Kickoff for Sunday games is coming up fast, so don’t miss your chance to grab the Onyx Odds promo code here. New Onyx Odds users who sign up for an account with the code ELITE will unlock a welcome offer to spend $10 and get $50 in Bonus Picks.