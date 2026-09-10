NJ Online Casino Wagering Requirements Explained
Everyone enjoys an online casino bonus offer, but the fine print of a wagering requirement is important to understand.
When it comes to the top New Jersey online casinos, each promo offer or bonus code will have a requirement tied to it.
Here’s a look at how these online casino wagering requirements work, and what are some of the best offers available with low wagering requirements right now.
Online Casino Wagering Requirements Explained
When taking a NJ online casino bonus code offer or any kind of promotional offer from an iGaming platform, it will come with terms & conditions.
These detail all the information about the promo offer, including the wagering requirement.
Wagering requirements can apply to:
- Bonus Spin Winnings
- Deposit Match Credits
- Loss Back Credits
What a wagering requirement is is the amount of times you will need to wager any bonus credits you receive before they can be unlocked to your account.
Depending on the online casino, these requirements can range from nothing or 1x, up to a maximum of 50x.
In the case of 1x, it means you’d need to wager each bonus dollar 1 time to meet the requirement. In the case of 50x, you’d need to wager each bonus dollar 50 times.
Online Casino Wagering Requirement Calculator
To simplify things, there’s a math calculation you can do to figure out how much in wagers you’ll need to make to satisfy the requirement.
Bonus Credits x Wagering Requirement Rate = Total wagers needed
Some examples:
- $100 in bonus credits x 10x wagering requirement = $1,000 in wagers
- $50 in bonus credits x 15x wagering requirement = $750 in wagers
- $75 in bonus credits x 25x wagering requirement = $1,875 in wagers
Wagering Requirement Time Limits
Each online casino offer that features a wagering requirement will also include a time limit to meet the requirement.
That can be a few days, a couple weeks, or up to 30 days when requirements are more lofty.
If you are unable to meet the requirement in the time provided, any remaining bonus and winnings attached to it will be removed from your account entirely.
Once you meet the requirement in the given time, any remaining funds will be unlocked and available for withdrawal from your account.
Low NJ Online Casino Wagering Requirement Bonuses
Right now there are six online casino bonus offers in New Jersey that feature low wagering requirements that we like.
|NJ Online Casino
|Welcome Offer
|Wagering Requirement
|Time To Complete
|DraftKings
|1,000 Flex Spins
|None
|N/A
|Golden Nugget
|500 Flex Spins
|None
|N/A
|Hollywood Casino
|300 Spins + Up To $500 Back
|1x on lossback credits
|7 days
|Hard Rock Bet
|500 Spins + Up To $1,000 Back
|1x on lossback credits
|14 days
|Borgata
|Deposit Match Up To $500 OR 20 Spins Per $10 Deposited (Max $100)
|5x on deposit match
None on bonus spins
|14 days
|betPARX
|250 Spins + Up To $500 Back
|5x on lossback credits
|7 days
Dropping an Online Casino Bonus
Online casino bonuses are great, but sometimes the wagering requirements can handcuff your ability to enjoy the online casino and all it has to offer.
Wagering requirements are typically limited to online slots, and only specific online slots in some cases.
Table games and live dealer games won’t have the same fulfillment rate, which can leave you stuck trying to make hundreds and hundreds of slot spins.
One option you have is to Drop the Bonus. You can elect to opt-out of any bonus offer and no longer need to fulfill the wagering requirement, thus freeing you to enjoy the online casino and all it has to offer.
Dropping out of a bonus will forfeit the original bonus credit total and any winnings you’ve earned associated with it at the time, so be mindful of that.
If looking to drop out of a bonus, it’s pretty simple.
- Visit your account page on the online casino.
- Choose the bonus page or “my bonuses” option in the account.
- Find the bonus you’re currently progressing toward finishing.
- There should be a “drop” or “opt-out” option provided.
- Click “Yes” when asked if you’re sure you want to drop the bonus.
That’s all it takes. Now you can return to the online casino and enjoy any game of your choosing.
Drew Ellis has experience covering the gambling industries in North America and around the world. Decades of media experience provide him with the background to handle the complexities of different gambling laws and policies around the United States and North America. Ellis has primarily focused on online and retail casino news since 2021. Prior to working in the gambling industry, Ellis spent over 20 years in the newspaper industry, covering sports and the gambling. His work for The Mt. Pleasant Morning Sun and The Oakland Press was recognized with awards by the Associated Press and other media organizations. Drew has also contributed to the Detroit Free Press and the Associated Press.