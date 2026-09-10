NJ Online Casino Wagering Requirements Explained

Everyone enjoys an online casino bonus offer, but the fine print of a wagering requirement is important to understand.

When it comes to the top New Jersey online casinos, each promo offer or bonus code will have a requirement tied to it.

Here’s a look at how these online casino wagering requirements work, and what are some of the best offers available with low wagering requirements right now.

Online Casino Wagering Requirements Explained

When taking a NJ online casino bonus code offer or any kind of promotional offer from an iGaming platform, it will come with terms & conditions.

These detail all the information about the promo offer, including the wagering requirement.

Wagering requirements can apply to:

Bonus Spin Winnings

Deposit Match Credits

Loss Back Credits

What a wagering requirement is is the amount of times you will need to wager any bonus credits you receive before they can be unlocked to your account.

Depending on the online casino, these requirements can range from nothing or 1x, up to a maximum of 50x.

In the case of 1x, it means you’d need to wager each bonus dollar 1 time to meet the requirement. In the case of 50x, you’d need to wager each bonus dollar 50 times.

Online Casino Wagering Requirement Calculator

To simplify things, there’s a math calculation you can do to figure out how much in wagers you’ll need to make to satisfy the requirement.

Bonus Credits x Wagering Requirement Rate = Total wagers needed

Some examples:

$100 in bonus credits x 10x wagering requirement = $1,000 in wagers

$50 in bonus credits x 15x wagering requirement = $750 in wagers

$75 in bonus credits x 25x wagering requirement = $1,875 in wagers

Wagering Requirement Time Limits

Each online casino offer that features a wagering requirement will also include a time limit to meet the requirement.

That can be a few days, a couple weeks, or up to 30 days when requirements are more lofty.

If you are unable to meet the requirement in the time provided, any remaining bonus and winnings attached to it will be removed from your account entirely.

Once you meet the requirement in the given time, any remaining funds will be unlocked and available for withdrawal from your account.

Low NJ Online Casino Wagering Requirement Bonuses

Right now there are six online casino bonus offers in New Jersey that feature low wagering requirements that we like.

Dropping an Online Casino Bonus

Online casino bonuses are great, but sometimes the wagering requirements can handcuff your ability to enjoy the online casino and all it has to offer.

Wagering requirements are typically limited to online slots, and only specific online slots in some cases.

Table games and live dealer games won’t have the same fulfillment rate, which can leave you stuck trying to make hundreds and hundreds of slot spins.

One option you have is to Drop the Bonus. You can elect to opt-out of any bonus offer and no longer need to fulfill the wagering requirement, thus freeing you to enjoy the online casino and all it has to offer.

Dropping out of a bonus will forfeit the original bonus credit total and any winnings you’ve earned associated with it at the time, so be mindful of that.

If looking to drop out of a bonus, it’s pretty simple.

Visit your account page on the online casino.

Choose the bonus page or “my bonuses” option in the account.

Find the bonus you’re currently progressing toward finishing.

There should be a “drop” or “opt-out” option provided.

Click “Yes” when asked if you’re sure you want to drop the bonus.

That’s all it takes. Now you can return to the online casino and enjoy any game of your choosing.