Best Prediction Markets for Patriots vs Seahawks NFL Opener

The 2026-27 NFL Season gets started in the same way last season ended, with the Seattle Seahawks facing the New England Patriots tonight at 8:20 p.m. ET from Lumen Field in Seattle. NFL fans worldwide will be eager to see this Super Bowl LX rematch, and they can take advantage of exclusive offers for the best prediction markets for Patriots vs. Seahawks, which are featured on this page.

Top Prediction Markets for Patriots vs. Seahawks

You can use prediction market apps in over 40 US states, including many states that don’t offer legal online sports betting. These apps are a great alternative to be more involved in the NFL Season Opener between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, as well as other top NFL Week 1 games.

Just use the available links on this page to score the latest bonuses from the top prediction markets for Patriots vs. Seahawks in the NFL Kickoff Game.

Polymarket

Polymarket is one of the top prediction market apps available and will be a popular option for the Patriots vs. Seahawks opener. The app is available in over 40 different states and Washington D.C. If you are new to the platform you can use our Polymarket promo code ELITE1 to get a welcome offer of making a first deposit of $10 and get $50 in bonuses. You can use that bonus on plenty of Patriots vs. Seahawks markets, including player and game props.

Kalshi

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Kalshi is all-in for the NFL season and will feature endless trading market options for the Patriots vs. Seahawks. One of the strengths of Kalshi is its wide range of player props to choose from in Wednesday’s contest. Using our Kalshi exclusive promo code ELITE will get new users to the platform a $25 bonus by making $25 in trades.

Novig

Novig puts its focus strictly on sports prediction markets, so you know they will have a plethora of options to trade on for Patriots vs. Seahawks. One of their strengths is their peer-to-peer trading model that keeps the action moving throughout a football game. New users to Novi can use our promo code ELITE to get $25 in credits by making $10 in trades.

OG

A newer prediction market, OG is standing out for its up-to-the-minute data analysis for its market. This is a good NFL prediction market option for in-game trading, as there is a user chat function where you can discuss the game as it’s happening while sorting through possible contract trades. New users to OG can use our bonus code ELITE to get a $10 bonus when you make $10 in trades.

ProphetX

ProphetX is another sport-driven prediction market platform that is loading up on its contracts for NFL events. Tonight’s season opener should have plenty of activity while also being able to set limit orders. These are setting users can set to have a trade or purchase initiate when a contract hits the price of the user’s choosing. It’s a great feature you can use on the Patriots vs. Seahawks NFL opener. New users can claim the ProphetX promo code ELITE to unlock a welcome offer of a $75 bonus when you make $50 in trades.

FanDuel Predicts

FanDuel Predicts is a great prediction market options for people in states that don’t offer online sports betting, but are familiar with the FanDuel platform. FanDuel has laid out its prediction markets in a similar layout to its sportsbook, even providing American odds to help users better understand the win potential of their contracts. New users can utilize the FanDuel Predicts promo code to secure a special welcome offer to use on the Patriots vs. Seahawks.