Best Online Casino Apps With Football-Themed Games For NFL Week 1

For some of us, watching the game is only part of the fun. Online casino apps now have plenty of games built around American football, from NFL-themed blackjack to football slots and quick-play games.

I checked the football-themed options available at the six casino apps below and picked one American football game for each. No soccer games here. These are all games built around the sport we call football in the U.S.

Here are the best online casino apps with football games to check out.



Click on any of the online casinos below to claim our exclusive sign-up bonuses and play NFL-themed football games.

Casino Football Game Welcome Bonus Promo Code Hollywood Casino Touchdown Cash Wager $5, Get 300 Spins + Up To $500 Credits ESNY BetPARX Casino Football Blackjack Up To $500 Back in Bonuses + 250 Bonus Spins ELITE Borgata Casino Quarterback Fields of Glory First Deposit Match Up To $500 or 20 Bonus Spins Per $10 Deposit, Plus Up To 1,000 Additional Spins ELITEBORG BetMGM Casino Wild Touchdown MegaWays First Deposit Match Up To $2,500 + 100 Bonus Spins ESNYCASINO Hard Rock Bet Big Kick LuckyTap $1,000 Lossback + 500 Bonus Spins — Caesars Palace Casino Caesars NFL First Person Blackjack $1,000 Match + $10 Signup Bonus ESNYCZRLAUNCH

Game availability, bonuses and terms can vary by state and can change over time.

Hollywood Casino: Touchdown Cash

Best for a classic football slot

If you want your casino game to actually look like a football game, Touchdown Cash is a good place to start.

The game puts the action inside a football stadium and uses familiar football symbols throughout the slot. It is about as close as you can get to bringing the gridiron onto your phone without actually putting on a helmet.

Touchdown Cash is also currently listed as an eligible game for promotions on Hollywood Casino, giving it a little more staying power than a random football-themed slot that comes and goes.

The football theme is simple, which I actually like. You don’t need to figure out some crazy storyline before you start playing. You spin the reels, look for football symbols and see what happens.

Hollywood Casino bonus: Wager $5, Get 300 Spins + Up To $500 Credits

Promo code: ESNY

Best for football fans who prefer table games

Not every football game needs reels.

BetPARX takes a different route with Football Blackjack, which puts a football-themed spin on the classic card game.

The basic blackjack game is still the same. You’re trying to beat the dealer without going over 21. The difference is the football presentation, giving the table a much more gameday feel.

BetPARX has a strong sports connection overall, with its app combining casino games and sports betting in one place. The operator also offers NFL betting, so football fans can jump between the sportsbook and casino without switching apps.

Football Blackjack is a nice choice if you aren’t a big slot player but still want your casino session to feel like football season.

BetPARX bonus: Up To $500 Back in Bonuses + 250 Bonus Spins

Promo code: ELITE

Borgata Casino: Quarterback Fields of Glory

Best football-themed slot

This might be my favorite football slot of the bunch.

Quarterback Fields of Glory puts you right in the middle of a packed football stadium. The game has 243 ways to win and several football-themed bonus features.

One of those features is the Fields of Glory Bonus, where you can choose between different football activities, including running for yards and kicking field goals. There is also a Foam Finger Bonus and a Free Spins feature.

That’s what makes this one stand out.

It isn’t just a normal slot with a football sitting in the corner. The football theme is built into the bonus rounds, too.

And if you’re the type of player who likes slots with several different bonus features, there is plenty going on here.

Borgata bonus: First Deposit Match Up To $500 or 20 Bonus Spins Per $10 Deposit, Plus Up To 1,000 Additional Spins

Promo code: ELITEBORG

BetMGM Casino: Wild Touchdown MegaWays

Best for big football-themed slot action

If you want a football slot with a little more going on, check out Wild Touchdown MegaWays at BetMGM.

The game uses the popular Megaways format, with up to 117,649 ways to win. It also has Wild symbols, Free Spins and a Win Exchange feature.

The Free Spins round is where things can get interesting. A multiplier starts at 1x and can increase after each win, reaching as high as 20x during the feature.

The game also has a strong football look, with the reels sitting inside a stadium and football elements worked into the game.

BetMGM has one of the deeper collections of football-themed casino games, too. Its lineup includes titles such as Red Zone Blitz, Touchdown Treasures, Pittsburgh Steelers games and Detroit Lions games.

So if one football game isn’t enough, BetMGM gives you plenty of other options to try.

BetMGM bonus: First Deposit Match Up To $2,500 + 100 Bonus Spins

Promo code: ESNYCASINO

Hard Rock Bet: Big Kick LuckyTap

Best for quick football games

Maybe you don’t want to sit through a traditional slot.

That’s where Big Kick LuckyTap comes in.

The game has a simple football setup. You’re basically trying to kick field goals and land prizes. It moves much faster than a traditional slot, making it a nice option when you want something quick between football plays.

Hard Rock Casino has specifically highlighted Big Kick LuckyTap as one of its football games for the return of football season.

The casino also has other football-themed options, so Big Kick isn’t your only choice.

I like this one for a different reason than Wild Touchdown MegaWays or Quarterback Fields of Glory. It doesn’t try to turn football into a giant slot machine. It’s much more of a quick-hit game.

That makes it a fun option to play during a commercial break or while you’re waiting for the next drive to start.

Hard Rock Bet bonus: $1,000 Lossback + 500 Bonus Spins

Promo code: No promo code listed

Caesars Palace Casino: Caesars NFL First Person Blackjack

Best for NFL fans

Caesars has one of the most direct connections between the NFL and online casino gaming.

Caesars NFL First Person Blackjack brings NFL branding to a blackjack game. You still play standard blackjack, but the presentation is built around the NFL.

Caesars has an official relationship with the NFL, and its NFL-branded casino games have included football-themed blackjack. The company launched its NFL-branded Football Blackjack game on its online casino platforms, including Caesars Palace Online Casino.

That’s a nice fit for NFL fans who already know how to play blackjack.

Instead of playing another football slot, you can sit down at the virtual blackjack table and get the NFL theme at the same time.

Caesars Palace Casino bonus: $1,000 Match + $10 Signup Bonus

Promo code: ESNYCZRL AUNCH

It really depends on what you want to play.

Want a traditional football slot? I’d start with Borgata’s Quarterback Fields of Glory. The football theme is everywhere, and the game has several different bonus features.

Want more ways to win? BetMGM’s Wild Touchdown MegaWays is worth a look, especially if you like the Megaways format.

is worth a look, especially if you like the Megaways format. Prefer blackjack? Go with BetPARX Football Blackjack or Caesars NFL First Person Blackjack .

or . Want something quick? Hard Rock Bet’s Big Kick LuckyTap is probably the easiest game to jump into for a few minutes.

is probably the easiest game to jump into for a few minutes. Want a straightforward football slot? Hollywood Casino’s Touchdown Cash keeps things simple.

There is something pretty natural about football and casino games.

You’re already sitting on the couch watching the game. Maybe your favorite team is playing. Maybe you’re waiting for kickoff. Or maybe you’re stuck watching a commercial break.

A football-themed casino game gives you another way to keep the football theme going.

The biggest thing to remember is that these are casino games, not football betting markets. The football theme doesn’t change the odds of the game, and every spin or hand is still based on chance.

Also, make sure the casino and specific game are available where you are located. Online casino rules and game libraries can be different from one state to another.

If you’re 21 or older and online casino gaming is legal in your state, these six apps give football fans several ways to bring the gridiron to their casino screen.