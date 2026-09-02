Kalshi Promo Code ELITE: Get $25 Bonus (September 2026)

Claim the Kalshi promo code ELITE to get a $25 bonus when you reach $25 in cumulative trades on prediction markets for sports on Wednesday, like MLB games or the US Open. Kalshi also features a wide range of trading options for politics, entertainment, and other popular categories in September 2026.

Use the linked Kalshi promo code ELITE to secure the welcome offer and trade $25 to get a $25 bonus for prediction markets. Kalshi is one of the top prediction market platforms in the country, and new users can get started with a bonus when they sign up with the linked promo on this page.

The Kalshi platform is legal in over 40 states throughout the country, including several states where sports betting is currently prohibited. In addition to trading on sports, Kalshi offers markets for users to trade on real world outcomes across politics, finance, entertainment, weather, crypto, and more.

Sign up here to claim the Kalshi promo code ELITE. New users will receive an offer to trade $25 and get a $25 bonus right out of the gate.

Kalshi Promo Code ELITE for September 2

Kalshi Promo Code ELITE Details 💸 Kalshi New User Offer Trade $25, Get $25 Bonus 🚨 Promo Code ELITE 🇺🇸 Kalshi Available States AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, IL, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC 🎂 Kalshi Minimum Age 18 🏷️ Provided By ESNY 📆 Date Last Verified September 2, 2026

With the NFL Preseason officially over, sports traders on Kalshi have been locked in on NFL futures markets, with over $78M already traded on the winner of Super Bowl LXI. The Kalshi Super Bowl market lists the Los Angeles Rams as the favorite to win the championship, currently trading at 17% implied market probability. As fans wait for the new season to get underway, they can buy (Yes) contracts for Los Angeles ($0.17), Seattle ($0.08), Buffalo ($0.07), or any other team to win the title, and if their prediction is correct, they will receive a $1 payout for each contract they hold.

One of the user-friendly aspects of prediction markets is the ability for users to sell their positions early. Let’s say the Rams get off to a fast start this season and win their first eight games. In this scenario, LA’s implied market probability to win the championship would likely increase. Users who backed the Rams when the implied market probability was lower would then have the option to sell some or all of their contracts to secure a profit before the season goes any further.

Claim $25 Bonus from Kalshi Promo Code ELITE

Follow this step-by-step process to sign up with the Kalshi promo code ELITE and claim a $25 bonus:

Sign Up: Use this link to start the Kalshi sign up process and apply the promo code ELITE to your registration. Verify ID: Enter the required information to sign up for an account and complete Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements, including Email or Apple/Google account, phone number, photo ID, Social Security, and address. Deposit: Make an initial deposit using one of the available Kalshi payment methods. New users will need to trade at least $25 in deposited cash to activate the Kalshi promo bonus. Trade: Complete at least $25 in trades on prediction markets. Once $25 in cumulative trades have been executed, the Kalshi new user bonus will be awarded. Get a Bonus: Receive a $25 bonus for trading on Kalshi prediction markets. The bonus can be used as trading credit on Kalshi and is non-withdrawable.

The promo linked on this page will automatically apply the welcome offer to trade $25 and get a $25 bonus when you sign up on Kalshi.

Trending on Kalshi (September 2)

The homepage of the Kalshi platform features a live tab for all the trending markets of the day, allowing quick access for users to see all the hottest markets. Here’s what’s trending on Kalshi today:

Nakashima vs Michelsen (Tennis)

US Open Men’s Singles Winner (Tennis)

Dancing with the Stars: S35 Contestants

Fed decision in September 2026?

Who will be Trump’s next Press Secretary?

Will the Clarity Act become law?

Crypto Leader – 15 minutes

In addition to browsing markets by category or trending status, traders can utilize the search bar to find exactly what they are looking for. Kalshi also has social pages and leaderboards, allowing users to interact with others on the prediction markets platform and see the top traders for the week.

Kalshi Payment Methods

Kalshi Payment Methods Deposit Limit Processing Time Fees Online Banking $5k – daily Immediate No Fees Card (Debit/Credit) $5k – daily Immediate 2% PayPal $30k – daily Immediate 2% Apple Pay $5k – daily Immediate 2% Venmo $5k – daily Immediate 2% Cash App $5k – daily Immediate No Fees Crypto $500k – daily 30 Minutes Fees Vary (3rd Party Fees) Wire Transfer $1k – minimum 1-2 Business Days No Fees

Kalshi offers a variety of payment methods for users to make deposits, including: Bank Accounts, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Apple Pay, Venmo, Cash App, Crypto, and Wire Transfers. Several of these methods (Online Banking, Debit Cards, Crypto) are also available for users to execute payouts and withdraw their funds.

Kalshi Promo Code FAQs

What is the best Kalshi promo code? Use the Kalshi promo code ELITE to claim a $25 bonus.

How to get free $25 on Kalshi? New users can claim the Kalshi promo code ELITE to get a $25 bonus when they make $25 in trades.

What is the minimum age to use Kalshi? Users must be at least 18 years old to sign up and trade on Kalshi.

Is Kalshi legal? Yes, Kalshi is federally regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), so it’s completely legal.

Where is Kalshi available? Kalshi is available in over 40 states throughout the country, including AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, IL, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, and DC.

What is the minimum deposit amount for the Kalshi promo code? The minimum deposit (and trading requirement) amount for the Kalshi promo code is $25.

Sign up here to claim the Kalshi promo code ELITE and get a $25 bonus after completing $25 in trades.