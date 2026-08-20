New Jersey Resident Wins $2.95 Million On Hard Rock NJ Mega Jackpot

Hard Rock Bet Casino had another record-setting jackpot hit recently, this time for just under $3 million.

On August 14, a Linden native won the largest jackpot in the history of the online casino, when she won the Hard Rock NJ Mega Jackpot of $2,949,857.40.

Rose M. used a $2 wager in the progressive jackpot system, adding in an additional $0.20 contribution, to secure this life-changing jackpot.

It marks the fourth time since May 11 that Hard Rock Casino NJ has handed out a jackpot of $1.9 million or greater through its Hard Rock Jackpots program.

Record Jackpot Came at Home

Rose won the Hard Rock Mega Jackpot playing Long Xing Da Da, a White Hat Studios slot title, on Aug. 14.

She was in her home at the time the jackpot hit.

“When the notification popped up I dismissed it because I was mid spin. When I saw my balance increase I thought there was a glitch,” the lucky winner told Hard Rock in a release.

“I am truthfully grateful because this will help me in so many ways. First, there are some people close to me that I really want to help out of a tough spot. For myself, I plan on going back to school for my masters degree, and this will allow me to do that without stressing about loans.

Rose made a phone call to her sister after the win, then raced down to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City to confirm that her jackpot win was actually real.

Record-Setting Jackpots Keep Hitting at Hard Rock NJ

This latest jackpot on Aug. 14 is the fourth time since May that Hard Rock has had its Mega Jackpot hand out a win of at least $1.9 million at its NJ online casino.

The $2.95 million win bested the previous record for the online casino that had been set on July 4, when a lucky winner received $2.1 million by securing the Mega Jackpot.

Mega Jackpot Total Date Won Slot Won On Wager On Winning Spin $2,949,857.40 August 14 Long Xing Da Da $2.20 ($0.20 to jackpot) $2,097,043.30 July 4 Silver Lux – Seven Spins Hold’em Respin $2.20 ($0.20 to jackpot) $1,937,382.05 June 4 Hot Rod Hog $2.20 ($0.20 to jackpot) $1,942,272.47 May 11 Bag the Swag: Hold & Win $1.20 ($0.20 to jackpot)

Each of these four jackpots saw a base wager of $2 or less, with an additional $0.20 being contributed to the progressive pot.

The Aug. 14 jackpot is a record for Hard Rock Bet Casino, but it’s also just shy of being a top-10 online slot jackpot in US iGaming history.

Hard Rock Jackpots: How it Works

Hard Rock is having a big payout summer thanks to its local progressive jackpot system, called Hard Rock Jackpots.

Users at Hard Rock NJ opt-in to the program and elect to provide an additional $0.20 per spin on games included in Hard Rock Jackpots. This makes them eligible to win one of four jackpots on any spin.

No matter what your base wager is, including that small increment gives you the same odds to win one of the four jackpots as any other participant.

For Hard Rock NJ, the four jackpot levels are:

Mini Jackpot: Starts at $10 and hits frequently throughout the day.

Starts at $10 and hits frequently throughout the day. Minor Jackpot: Starts at $100 and hits about every hour.

Starts at $100 and hits about every hour. Major Jackpot: Starts at $1,000 and hits nearly every day.

Starts at $1,000 and hits nearly every day. Mega Jackpot: Starts at $100,000 and can go weeks without hitting.

In each case, the jackpots keep building with every spin. Once one of them hits, it reverts back to its starting position. This is how the Mega Jackpots have been able to grow to record heights in recent months.

Hard Rock Casino NJ Bonus Offer

If you haven’t gotten started with Hard Rock Casino NJ, now is a great time.

New users can receive the Hard Rock Casino bonus offer of 500 bonus spins and up to $1,000 back on 24-hour losses.

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