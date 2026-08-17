Atlantic City Casino Revenue Surpasses $300 Million In July

Atlantic City Casino revenue got a big shot in the arm in July, as the nine commercial casinos produced $304.2 million last month.

This is the first time the casinos surpassed $300 million since August of last year.

Overall, growth was 18.2% compared to June’s $257.3 million. It was also a 7.1% increase year-over-year when compared to last July’s $284.1 million.

July’s Atlantic City Casino Revenue Breakdown

Here’s a look at how each Atlantic City casino did in July compared to 2025, with data provided by the New Jersey Department of Gaming Enforcement.

Atlantic City Casino July 2026 Revenue July 2025 Revenue Percentage Change Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa $81,585,818 $79,927,559 2.1% Hard Rock Atlantic City $57,344,100 $55,120,585 4.0% Ocean Casino Resort $52,183,142 $43,134,042 21.0% Caesars Atlantic City $25,290,208 $18,789,725 34.6% Tropicana Casino & Resort $23,311,912 $22,900,345 1.8% Harrah’s Atlantic City $22,027,123 $20,424,098 7.8% Resorts Casino Hotel $16,925,530 $16,824,580 0.6% Golden Nugget $13,361,144 $12,886,434 3.7% Bally’s Atlantic City $12,181,123 $14,119,163 -13.7% Totals $304,210,100 $284,126,531 7.1%

Of the total revenue, $226.1 million came from slot machines in July, while $78.1 million came from table games. Revenue from the casinos generated $22.4 million in taxes for the state of New Jersey.

Atlantic City Makes Up Ground on NJ Online Casino

The strong showing for the nine Atlantic City Casinos helped it gain ground on the New Jersey online casinos.

July was also a big month for NJ online casinos, as they set a new monthly revenue record with $276.9 million.

Despite that record, Atlantic City finished $27.3 million ahead of iGaming in the state.

Month Atlantic City Casinos NJ Online Casinos January $213,318,458 $258,884,323 February $202,913,058 $251,849,785 March $236,686,515 $272,059,416 April $235,578,999 $263,100,610 May $265,630,801 $276,262,067 June $257,282,919 $271,041,019 July $304,210,100 $276,948,219 Totals $1,715,620,850 $1,870,145,439

July was the first month in 2026 that the retail casinos have finished ahead of the online casinos when it comes to revenue.

July and August were the key months for Atlantic City in 2025 to stay competitive with online casinos for the year.

There’s still a lot of ground for Atlantic City to cover, as it sits $154.5 million behind iGaming even after the strong July showing.

Available NJ Online Casinos

If you aren’t in the Atlantic City area and can’t enjoy one of the nine commercial casinos, there’s dozens of NJ online casino options in the state as well.

Here’s a look at the top New Jersey iGaming platforms and the current welcome offers they providing new customers.

bet365: Min $10 in lifetime deposits required. Offer must be claimed within 30 days of registering a bet365 account. Reveal prizes of 50, 75, or 100 Spins; 10 spins on Spins reels available within 20 days, 24 hours between each spin. Max. prize, game restrictions, time limits and T&Cs apply.