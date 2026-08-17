Atlantic City Casino Revenue Surpasses $300 Million In July
Atlantic City Casino revenue got a big shot in the arm in July, as the nine commercial casinos produced $304.2 million last month.
This is the first time the casinos surpassed $300 million since August of last year.
Overall, growth was 18.2% compared to June’s $257.3 million. It was also a 7.1% increase year-over-year when compared to last July’s $284.1 million.
July’s Atlantic City Casino Revenue Breakdown
Here’s a look at how each Atlantic City casino did in July compared to 2025, with data provided by the New Jersey Department of Gaming Enforcement.
|Atlantic City Casino
|July 2026 Revenue
|July 2025 Revenue
|Percentage Change
|Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
|$81,585,818
|$79,927,559
|2.1%
|Hard Rock Atlantic City
|$57,344,100
|$55,120,585
|4.0%
|Ocean Casino Resort
|$52,183,142
|$43,134,042
|21.0%
|Caesars Atlantic City
|$25,290,208
|$18,789,725
|34.6%
|Tropicana Casino & Resort
|$23,311,912
|$22,900,345
|1.8%
|Harrah’s Atlantic City
|$22,027,123
|$20,424,098
|7.8%
|Resorts Casino Hotel
|$16,925,530
|$16,824,580
|0.6%
|Golden Nugget
|$13,361,144
|$12,886,434
|3.7%
|Bally’s Atlantic City
|$12,181,123
|$14,119,163
|-13.7%
|Totals
|$304,210,100
|$284,126,531
|7.1%
Of the total revenue, $226.1 million came from slot machines in July, while $78.1 million came from table games. Revenue from the casinos generated $22.4 million in taxes for the state of New Jersey.
Atlantic City Makes Up Ground on NJ Online Casino
The strong showing for the nine Atlantic City Casinos helped it gain ground on the New Jersey online casinos.
July was also a big month for NJ online casinos, as they set a new monthly revenue record with $276.9 million.
Despite that record, Atlantic City finished $27.3 million ahead of iGaming in the state.
|Month
|Atlantic City Casinos
|NJ Online Casinos
|January
|$213,318,458
|$258,884,323
|February
|$202,913,058
|$251,849,785
|March
|$236,686,515
|$272,059,416
|April
|$235,578,999
|$263,100,610
|May
|$265,630,801
|$276,262,067
|June
|$257,282,919
|$271,041,019
|July
|$304,210,100
|$276,948,219
|Totals
|$1,715,620,850
|$1,870,145,439
July was the first month in 2026 that the retail casinos have finished ahead of the online casinos when it comes to revenue.
July and August were the key months for Atlantic City in 2025 to stay competitive with online casinos for the year.
There’s still a lot of ground for Atlantic City to cover, as it sits $154.5 million behind iGaming even after the strong July showing.
Available NJ Online Casinos
If you aren’t in the Atlantic City area and can’t enjoy one of the nine commercial casinos, there’s dozens of NJ online casino options in the state as well.
Here’s a look at the top New Jersey iGaming platforms and the current welcome offers they providing new customers.
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Drew Ellis has experience covering the gambling industries in North America and around the world. Decades of media experience provide him with the background to handle the complexities of different gambling laws and policies around the United States and North America. Ellis has primarily focused on online and retail casino news since 2021. Prior to working in the gambling industry, Ellis spent over 20 years in the newspaper industry, covering sports and the gambling. His work for The Mt. Pleasant Morning Sun and The Oakland Press was recognized with awards by the Associated Press and other media organizations. Drew has also contributed to the Detroit Free Press and the Associated Press.