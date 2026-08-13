Three Online Casinos With the Best Welcome Bonuses Right Now

The welcome bonus of an online casino is an important signature for any brand.

It’s what draws new customers in and can hook them to keep returning if the offer is advantageous enough.

There’s three online casino welcome bonus offers I feel particularly strong about right now that can help you get off to a great start with the operator.

Top NJ Online Casino Welcome Bonuses

These three welcome bonuses listed below are personally three of my favorite. Each involves a legal and available NJ online casino, while all three are also available in Pennsylvania.

Here’s more details on how each bonus works and what it has to offer.

Hollywood Casino Bonus Code ESNY: 300 Spins + Up to $500 Back

The latest offer from Hollywood Casino NJ is a pair of perks. Just wager at least $5 and you will get 300 Bonus Spins for featured slot games, as well as 24-hour losses back, up to $500 in PENN Play Credits. Just use our exclusive promo code “ESNY.”

This is a great offer made only better by the fact that the PENN Play Credits have just a 1x wagering requirement. That means you only need to wager each credit one time before the winnings are unlocked to your account and available for withdrawal.

The amount of credits you receive will be based on you first 24 hours of net losses. Just make your first wager to start the clock. Any losses on Hollywood Casino games aside from roulette, baccarat, craps, and live dealer games. If you lose $50 over 24 hours, you will get $50 in PENN Play Credits. If you lose $300, you get $300. Pretty simple. Should you be lucky enough to have net winnings after 24 hours, you won’t receive any additional bonus.

The 300 bonus spins will come in 10 sets of 30 for select games. The first set comes once you make your $5+ in wagers. The remaining nine sets come each day you log in for the next nine days. Each spin holds a $0.20 value and there is no additional wagering requirement attached to them.

Both the spins and the PENN Play Credits expire after 7 days if you haven’t used them.

HOLLYWOOD CASINO Offer T&Cs Get $500 Penn Play Credits & 300 Spins With a $5+ Wager



Must manually enter promo code ESNY to claim offer.

Must be 21+, offer available in MI, NJ, PA, & WV. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.



LOCK IN PROMO CODE: ESNY CODE: ESNY SIGNUP OFFER USE PROMO CODE

ESNY WAGER $5 & GET $500 + 300 SPINS! GET OFFER NOW

betPARX Casino Bonus Code ELITE: 250 Spins + Up to $500 Back

Another online casino offering up bonus spins and losses back is betPARX Casino. Just get registered with our exclusive betPARX promo code “ELITE” and make a first deposit of at least $10 to get 250 bonus spins for the slot game Sahara Riches Collect ‘Em Max as well as 24-hour losses back, up to $500.

The bonus spins will come in 10 sets of 25 spins. The first set will be released once you register for a new account. Get the remaining nine sets of spins by logging in each day for the following nine days. Any winnings from these spins will be yours to keep. Each set of spins expires after 24 hours.

When it comes to the 24-hour losses, just make a first wager to start the clock. Over the next 24 hours, enjoy any betPARX Casino game with no restrictions. Whatever your net losses are after that time frame, you will get back in credits, up to a maximum of $500. Like the Hollywood Casino offer, if you have net winnings there will not be an additional bonus. These credits do carry a 5x wagering requirement, so every $1 needs to be wagered five times to unlock any remaining funds. You will have seven days to meet the requirement.

BETPARX CASINO NJ

Get Up to $500 Bonus Back + 250 Bonus Spins



LOCK IN PROMO SIGNUP OFFER GET UP TO

$500 BACK PLAY NOW

Borgata Casino Bonus Code ELITEBORG: $500 Match or Bonus Spins

Borgata Casino has a unique bonus offer in that you get to choose between two options. By using our exclusive Borgata promo code “ELITEBORG”, you’ll have the option to choose between a first deposit match up to $500, or 20 bonus spins for every $10 deposited, capping out at $100 (200 spins). No matter what you choose, you will also get 8 spins on the Bonus Wheel that can win you up to 1,000 additional spins.

Option 1 is pretty straightforward. Borgata will match your first deposit up to $500. The deposit match credits will carry a 5x wagering requirement, meaning you’ll have to wager each $1 five times before it can be unlocked to your account. You will have 14 days to meet the requirement.

Option 2 will give you 20 bonus spins for Bellagio Fountains of Fortune for each $10 deposited. That caps out at $100 of a deposit for 200 spins. Each bonus spin carries a $0.20 value and will be valid for three days before expiring. There is no wagering requirement attached to the bonus spins and winnings.

No matter which option you choose, you will get a spin on the Daily Wheel for eight days. Each spin on the wheel will earn you anywhere from 50-125 spins on either 7s Fire Blitz Power Force 5 or Survivor Triple Challenge. That means you’re assured to win anywhere from 400-1,000 additional bonus spins. Each set of spins will expire after 24 hours. There is no wagering requirement on these spins.