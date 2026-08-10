Polymarket Promo Code ELITE1: Get $20 Bonus in August 2026

New users can claim the Polymarket promo code ELITE1 to score a bonus for trading on a wide range of prediction markets, including sports, politics, crypto, and many other interesting options.

Sign up with the linked Polymarket invite code ELITE1 to secure a welcome offer to trade $10 and get a $20 bonus. Polymarket is the world’s largest prediction market, and it’s available to eligible traders in the US who sign up with the promo on this page.

Legal in over 40 states, Polymarket brings a variety of markets, including sports, politics, and financials. With prediction markets trending heavily in recent months, Polymarket is one of the top platforms featuring trading options for hundreds of real world events and outcomes.

Register here to get the Polymarket promo code ELITE1. New users will receive an offer to trade $10 and get a $20 bonus.

Polymarket Promo Code ELITE1 for August 10

Polymarket Promo Code ELITE1 Details 💸 Polymarket New User Offer Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus 🚨 Promo Code ELITE1 🇺🇸 Polymarket Available States AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY 🎂 Polymarket Minimum Age 18 🏷️ Provided By ESNY 📆 Date Last Verified August 10, 2026

As another exciting football season looms in the distance, the market for the 2027 NFL Champion is trending as Polymarket users trade on which team will win the Super Bowl. With millions in trading volume for the 2027 Pro Football Champion, Polymarket shows the Los Angeles Rams (16%) as the favorite to win the Lombardi Trophy. Users on Polymarket can buy contracts for LA, Buffalo, Seattle, or any other team, and if their prediction is correct, they will win the full value of the positions they hold.

Similar to a ‘cash-out’ feature on sportsbooks, prediction markets allow users to sell their positions before the market has resolved. If the market has moved in your favor after taking your position(s), it can be profitable to sell your contracts and secure a profit before the outcome of the event in question.

Claim $20 Bonus with Polymarket Promo Code

Follow this simple process to sign up with the Polymarket bonus code ELITE1 and score $20 after your first $10 in trades:

Use this link to download the Polymarket app (Apple App Store or Google Play) and claim the welcome offer. You can also enter the Polymarket promo code ELITE1. Provide the required information to register for an account, including full name, date of birth, email, phone number, and address. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 with one of the secure Polymarket payment methods. Complete at least $10 in trades on the Polymarket platform. Receive a $20 bonus for trading on Polymarket. Popular options include sports and politics, as well as economics, weather, entertainment, and more.

The promo linked on this page allows eligible users to make their first deposit to claim the welcome bonus.

Trending on Polymarket (August 10)

The Polymarket homepage features a live tab for trending markets. Users can browse the trending list to see all of the most popular and in-the-news markets currently on the platform. Here’s what’s trending on Polymarket today:

Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays (MLB)

Philadelphia Phillies vs St. Louis Cardinals (MLB)

Kansas City Royals vs Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)

Milwaukee Brewers vs San Diego Padres (MLB)

New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves (MLB)

Polymarket Futures Markets

Trading on futures markets is one of the most attractive aspects of Polymarket. Here are some of the popular futures markets currently available:

2027 NFL Champion – (NFL) Men’s US Open Winner – (Tennis) Women’s US Open Winner – (Tennis) Leagues Cup Winner – (Soccer) Men’s National Bank Open Winner – (Tennis)

Register here to claim the Polymarket promo code ELITE1. First-time users who sign up and make $10 in trades will receive a $20 bonus.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading involves high risk and may result in loss of your entire investment. See polymarket.us/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated derivatives exchange and clearing organization.