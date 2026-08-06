Kalshi Promo Code ELITE: Up to $500 Bonus (August 2026)

Claim the Kalshi promo code ELITE to get up to a $500 bonus when you reach $25 in cumulative trades on prediction markets for sports matchups like White Sox vs Red Sox, plus trading options for politics, entertainment, and other popular categories in August 2026.

Use the linked Kalshi promo code ELITE to secure up to a $500 bonus when you complete $25 in trades. Kalshi is one of the top prediction market platforms in the country, and new users can get started with a bonus when they sign up with the linked promo on this page.

The Kalshi platform is legal in over 40 states throughout the country, including several states where sports betting is currently prohibited. In addition to trading on sports, Kalshi offers markets for users to trade on real world outcomes across politics, finance, entertainment, weather, crypto, and more.

Sign up here to claim the Kalshi promo code ELITE. New users will receive an offer to trade $25 and get up to a $500 bonus right out of the gate.

Kalshi Promo Code ELITE for August 6

Kalshi Promo Code ELITE Details 💸 Kalshi New User Offer Up to $500 Bonus 🚨 Promo Code ELITE 🇺🇸 Kalshi Available States AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, IL, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC 🎂 Kalshi Minimum Age 18 🏷️ Provided By ESNY 📆 Date Last Verified August 6, 2026

After LeBron James recently decided to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, sports traders on Kalshi have been locked in on NBA futures markets, with over $20.1M already traded on the winner of the 2027 NBA Finals. Kalshi lists the San Antonio Spurs as the favorite to win the championship, currently trading at 25% implied market probability. As fans wait for the new season to get underway, they can buy (Yes) contracts for San Antonio ($0.25), Oklahoma City ($0.21), Philadelphia ($0.10), or any other team to win the title, and if their prediction is correct, they’ll win a $1 payout for each contract they hold.

One of the user-friendly aspects of prediction markets is the ability for users to sell their positions early. Let’s say the Spurs get off to a fast start and win 25 of their first 30 games next season. In this scenario, San Antonio’s implied market probability to win the championship would likely increase. Users who backed the Spurs when the odds were longer would then have the option to sell some or all of their contracts to secure a profit before the season goes any further.

Claim Up to $500 Bonus from Kalshi Promo Code ELITE

Follow this step-by-step process to sign up with the Kalshi promo code ELITE and claim up to a $500 bonus:

Sign Up: Use this link to start the Kalshi sign up process and apply the promo code ELITE to your registration. Verify ID: Enter the required information to sign up for an account and complete Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements, including Email or Apple/Google account, phone number, photo ID, Social Security, and address. Deposit: Make an initial deposit using one of the available Kalshi payment methods. New users will need to trade at least $25 in deposited cash to activate the Kalshi promo bonus. Trade: Complete at least $25 in trades on prediction markets. Once $25 in cumulative trades have been executed, the Kalshi new user bonus will be awarded. Get a Bonus: Receive up to a $500 bonus for trading on Kalshi prediction markets. The bonus can be used as trading credit on Kalshi and is non-withdrawable. 70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits

24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits

5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits

0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits

0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

The promo linked on this page will automatically apply the welcome offer to trade $25 and get up to a $500 bonus when you sign up on Kalshi.

Trending on Kalshi (August 6)

The homepage of the Kalshi platform features a live tab for all the trending markets of the day, allowing quick access for users to see all the hottest markets. Here’s what’s trending on Kalshi today:

Texas Senate winner?

Carolina Panthers vs Arizona Cardinals (NFL Preseason)

Michigan Senate winner?

Which party will win the U.S. Senate?

American League Champion (MLB Futures)

Gold 15 minutes: $4,273.56 target (Commodities)

petal: First Week Album Equivalent Units

In addition to browsing markets by category or trending status, traders can utilize the search bar to find exactly what they are looking for. Kalshi also has social pages and leaderboards, allowing users to interact with others on the prediction markets platform and see the top traders for the week.

Kalshi Payment Methods

Kalshi Payment Methods Deposit Limit Processing Time Fees Online Banking $5k – daily Immediate No Fees Card (Debit/Credit) $5k – daily Immediate 2% PayPal $30k – daily Immediate 2% Apple Pay $5k – daily Immediate 2% Venmo $5k – daily Immediate 2% Cash App $5k – daily Immediate No Fees Crypto $500k – daily 30 Minutes Fees Vary (3rd Party Fees) Wire Transfer $1k – minimum 1-2 Business Days No Fees

Kalshi offers a variety of payment methods for users to make deposits, including: Bank Accounts, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Apple Pay, Venmo, Cash App, Crypto, and Wire Transfers. Several of these methods (Online Banking, Debit Cards, Crypto) are also available for users to execute payouts and withdraw their funds.

Kalshi Promo Code FAQs

What is the best Kalshi promo code? Use the Kalshi promo code ELITE to claim up to a $500 bonus.

What is the minimum age to use Kalshi? Users must be at least 18 years old to sign up and trade on Kalshi.

Is Kalshi legal? Yes, Kalshi is federally regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), so it’s completely legal.

Where is Kalshi available? Kalshi is available in over 40 states throughout the country, including AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, IL, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, and DC.

What is the minimum deposit amount for the Kalshi promo code? The minimum deposit (and trading requirement) amount for the Kalshi promo code is $25.

Sign up here to claim the Kalshi promo code ELITE and get up to a $500 bonus after completing $25 in trades.