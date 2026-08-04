Borgata Online Casino Promo Code ELITEBORG: $500 Deposit Match Or Bonus Spins

If you’re seeking an online casino that gives you some flexibility with your welcome bonus, look no further than Borgata Online Casino.

New users at least 21 years of age can take advantage of our exclusive Borgata bonus code “ELITEBORG” to get to choose between two options.

BORGATA CASINO Offer T&Cs Deposit Match Up To $500 OR 20 Spins for Every $10 Deposit PLUS Up To 1,000 Bonus Spins!

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US), Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, MS, NY, NV, ON, or PR. SIGN UP TODAY CODE: ELITEBORG CODE: ELITEBORG SIGNUP PROMO $500 MATCH

or 200 SPINS + UP TO 1,000 BONUS SPINS PLAY NOW

Borgata is one of the available New Jersey online casinos, while also being available in Pennsylvania.

Borgata Online Casino Bonus Code for August 4, 2026

Promo Code Offer for Borgata Online Casino Available to New Customers Bonus Offer Choose between a first deposit match, up to $500 OR 20 bonus spins for every $10 first deposited, capping out at $100 for 200 spins. Either option includes eight days of Bonus Wheel Spins where you can win up to 1,000 additional spins. Promo Code ELITEBORG Terms & Conditions Available to New Users 21 and Older. Must be located in New Jersey or Pennsylvania. Deposit match dollars carry 5x wagering requirement. Bonus spin winnings have no wagering requirement. Information Confirmed By Pete Amato

This Borgata Casino bonus offer can be a little confusing, so let’s spell it all out. You have two options to choose from.

Borgata Bonus Option 1: A first deposit match, up to $500 . You must make a minimum of at least $10 on your first deposit to receive a match. The deposit match funds carry a 5x wagering requirement . You will have 14 days to meet the requirement before the funds expire.

A . You must make a minimum of at least $10 on your first deposit to receive a match. The deposit match funds carry a . You will have to meet the requirement before the funds expire. Borgata Bonus Option 2: Make a first deposit of at least $10 and receive 20 bonus spins for every $10 deposited in your first deposit. That tops out at a $100 deposit, which would give you 200 bonus spins. The bonus spins are only valid on the slot game Bellagio Fountains of Fortune. There is no wagering requirement attached to the winnings from the bonus spins. The spins will be available for three days before expiring.

Make a first deposit of at least $10 and receive in your first deposit. That tops out at a $100 deposit, which would give you 200 bonus spins. The bonus spins are only valid on the slot game Bellagio Fountains of Fortune. There is no wagering requirement attached to the winnings from the bonus spins. The spins will be available for before expiring. Added Bonus For Either Option: No matter what you choose, Borgata will give you 8 Spins on the Bonus Wheel. You get one spin each day for eight days. Each spin will grant you anywhere from 50 bonus spins to 125 bonus spins on 7s Fire Blitz Power Force 5 or Survivor Triple Challenge. Altogether you can win anywhere from 400-1,000 additional spins over the 8-day period. Each set of spins expires after 24 hours and no wagering requirement is attached to the winnings.

Weighing the Borgata Casino Promo Code Options

This bonus decision is a tough one, as there are positives to each perk Borgata Online Casino is offering you.

Let’s compare and contrast:

Borgata Online Casino Feature Borgata Bonus Code Option 1 Borgata Bonus Code Option 2 Deposit Match Yes, up to $500 No Bonus Spins Not with deposit match Yes, 20 spins per $10 deposited, up to $100 Limitations on Bonus Deposit match funds only for select online slots Spins only for Bellagio Fountains of Fortune Spins on the Daily Prize Wheel 8 spins, can win up to 1,000 bonus spins 8 spins, can win up to 1,000 bonus spins Wagering Requirement 5x on deposit match None Time Limit on Bonus 14 days to meet wagering requirement Spins expire after 3 days

While a deposit match allows you to double up your funds, the 5x wagering requirement minimizes the potential for winnings when all is said and done. If you do the full $500 deposit match, that means you will need to make $2,500 worth of wagers on slots before being able to keep any potential winnings.

Sure, if you win big on a single spin, it can be worth your while. However, knowing you can collect bonus spins where you can keep any winnings without a requirement seems a little more appealing.

Yes, you are limited in the games you can play, but it’s still all net positive for your bankroll. Any winnings from the deposit match spins will be yours to keep. The same is the case for the Daily Prize Wheel bonuses. Collecting up to 1,200 bonus spins is sure to provide you with some winnings to start with and further enjoy all that Borgata Online Casino has to offer.

Signing Up for the Borgata Online Casino Promo Code

If this current Borgata bonus code offer is something you want to take advantage of, just follow these steps to get started with a new account.

Click here or on one of the available links to be taken to Borgata Online Casino in your state with our Borgata promo code “ELITEBORG.”

Provide an email address to use for logging in, as well as a password for your account.

Complete registration by providing your legal name, date of birth, address, and last four digits of your social security number. This allows Borgata to confirm your identity. If additional information is needed, you may be asked to provide a scan of a state-issued ID.

Once registered, make your first deposit by using one of the available casino banking options that Borgata offers. At this time you will make your selection for which bonus you wish to receive.

If taking the deposit match, your first deposit will be matched up to $500 with a 5x wagering requirement.

If taking the bonus spins option, you will get 20 spins for every $10 deposited, up to $100. Those spins will be for Bellagio Fountains of Fortune and available for three days. The spins have no wagering requirement.

No matter which Borgata promo option you choose, you will get a daily spin on the Borgata Bonus Wheel for 8 days where you can win anywhere from 50-125 spins. Those spins have no wagering requirement and are good for 24 hours.

That’s all it takes to get to receive the Borgata Casino bonus code offer.