Hard Rock Bet NJ Mega Jackpot Up To Record $2.16 Million And Growing

Hard Rock Bet New Jersey is set to give away its largest jackpot in the history of the NJ online casino.

Earlier this week, the Mega Jackpot at Hard Rock Bet NJ crossed $2 million. As of Friday morning, it sits at $2.16 million and is still growing.

This latest Mega Jackpot will replace the previous record for Hard Rock Casino NJ, which was given away on July 4 and just under $2.1 million.

Summer of Jackpots for Hard Rock Casino NJ

This latest record-setting Mega jackpot will be the fourth prize of over $1.9 million given away since May.

Mega Jackpot Total Date Won Slot Won On Wager On Winning Spin $2,159,614.79 and counting TBD TBD TBD $2,097,043.30 July 4 Silver Lux – Seven Spins Hold’em Respin $2.20 $1,937,382.05 June 4 Hot Rod Hog $2.20 $1,942,272.47 May 11 Bag the Swag: Hold & Win $1.20

In each instance, Hard Rock NJ customers contributed $0.20 of their wager toward the progressive jackpot system provided by the operator. Their wagers were $2.00 or $1.00, respectively, with the extra 20 cents added in.

How Hard Rock Jackpots Work

Hard Rock has been able to give out these massive prizes in New Jersey through their Hard Rock Jackpots progressive system.

By opting-in to Hard Rock Jackpots, users contribute an additional $0.20 to every spin on a slot game that is included in the program. No matter what your base wager in, any spin can trigger one of four jackpot levels, including the Mega Jackpot.

For Hard Rock NJ, the four jackpot levels are:

Mini Jackpot: Starts at $10 and hits frequently throughout the day.

Starts at $10 and hits frequently throughout the day. Minor Jackpot: Starts at $100 and hits about every hour.

Starts at $100 and hits about every hour. Major Jackpot: Starts at $1,000 and hits nearly every day.

Starts at $1,000 and hits nearly every day. Mega Jackpot: Starts at $100,000 and can go weeks without hitting.

In each case, these jackpots continue to build with each spin. Once a user hits one of the four jackpots, that particular jackpot goes back to its starting point.

These jackpots all typically grow well past their starting point. As of Friday morning, the Hard Rock NJ Mini Jackpot was up to over $130, while the Major Jackpot was over $18,000.

Hard Rock Casino NJ Promo Offer

If you are new to Hard Rock Bet, you can take advantage of the Hard Rock Casino NJ promo that gets new users 500 bonus spins and their first 24 hours of net losses back in credits, up to $1,000.

HARD ROCK BET

CASINO Offer T&Cs

Deposit $10+ & Get 500 Bonus Spins on Cash Eruption and Up To $1,000 Back in Casino Bonus!



Offered by Seminole Hard Rock Digital, LLC. All Rewards issued as non-withdrawable site credits. $10+ deposit required for 500 Bonus Spins for Cash Eruption™ only. Up to $1,000 back in casino bonus if player has net loss on slots after first 24 hours. Casino Bonus credit has a 1x wager requirement. Must be 21+ and physically present in NJ to play. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER. LOCK IN PROMO SIGNUP OFFER DEPOSIT $10+

GET 500 SPINS + UP TO $1,000 BACK! GET OFFER NOW

No promo code is needed to get started. Just sign-up for a Hard Rock Casino NJ account and then make a $10 minimum deposit to earn your 500 bonus spins for the slot game Cash Eruption.

On top of that, any net losses you suffer on online slots over your first 24 hours of play, Hard Rock NJ will refund you in a casino bonus, up to a maximum of $1,000. That bonus total will carry a 1x wagering requirement that you will have 14 days to meet.