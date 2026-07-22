Polymarket Promo Code ELITE: Get $50 Bonus in July 2026

New users can claim the Polymarket promo code ELITE to score a bonus for trading on a wide range of prediction markets, including sports, politics, crypto, and many other interesting options.

Sign up with the linked Polymarket invite code ELITE to skip the US waitlist and secure a welcome offer to deposit $20 and get a $50 bonus. Polymarket is the world’s largest prediction market, and it’s available to eligible traders in the US who sign up with the promo on this page.

Legal in over 40 states, Polymarket brings a variety of markets, including sports, politics, and financials. With prediction markets trending heavily in recent months, Polymarket is one of the top platforms featuring trading options for hundreds of real world events and outcomes.

Register here to get the Polymarket promo code ELITE. New users will receive an offer to deposit $20 and get a $50 trading bonus.

Polymarket Promo Code ELITE for July 2026

Polymarket Promo Code ELITE Details 💸 Polymarket New User Offer Deposit $20, Get $50 Bonus 🚨 Promo Code ELITE 🇺🇸 Polymarket Available States AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY 🎂 Polymarket Minimum Age 18 🏷️ Provided By ESNY 📆 Date Last Verified July 22, 2026

Currently on Polymarket, the market for LeBron James’ next team is trending, as users trade on which team will land The King in free agency. With over $36M in trading volume for LeBron’s next team, Polymarket shows the Miami Heat (51%) as the favorite to win the LBJ sweepstakes. Users on Polymarket can buy contracts for Miami, Cleveland, or any other team, and if their prediction is correct, they will win the full value of the positions they hold.

Similar to a ‘cash-out’ feature on sportsbooks, prediction markets allow users to sell their positions before the market has resolved. If the market has moved in your favor after taking your position(s), it can be profitable to sell your contracts and secure a profit before the outcome of the event in question.

Claim $50 Bonus with Polymarket Promo Code

Follow this simple process to sign up with the Polymarket bonus code ELITE and score $50 after your first deposit:

Use this link to download the Polymarket app (Apple App Store or Google Play) and claim the welcome offer. Enter the Polymarket promo code ELITE. Provide the required information to register for an account, including full name, date of birth, email, phone number, and address. Make an initial deposit of at least $20 with one of the secure Polymarket payment methods. Receive a $50 bonus for trading on Polymarket. Popular options include sports and politics, as well as economics, weather, entertainment, and more.

The promo linked on this page allows eligible users to make their first deposit to claim the welcome bonus.

Trending on Polymarket (July 22)

The Polymarket homepage features a live tab for trending markets. Users can browse the trending list to see all of the most popular and in-the-news markets currently on the platform. Here’s what’s trending on Polymarket today:

Nuno Borges vs Roman Andres Burruchaga (Tennis)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Yankees (MLB)

Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox (MLB)

Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire (MLS)

Philadelphia Union vs Seattle Sounders (MLS)

Polymarket Futures – Sports Markets

Trading on futures sports markets is one of the most attractive aspects of Polymarket. Here are some of the popular futures markets currently available:

Ballon D’Or 2026 Winner – (Soccer) LeBron James’ Next Team – (NBA) UEFA Champions League Winner – (Soccer) World Series Champion – (MLB) Major League Soccer Champion – (MLS)

Register here to claim the Polymarket promo code ELITE. First-time users who sign up and make a $20 deposit will receive a $50 bonus.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading involves high risk and may result in loss of your entire investment. See polymarket.us/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated derivatives exchange and clearing organization.