Kalshi Promo Code ELITE15: Get $15 Bonus (July 2026)

Claim the Kalshi promo code ELITE15 to get a bonus for trading on prediction markets for sports, politics, entertainment, and other popular categories in July 2026.

Use the linked Kalshi promo code ELITE15 to secure a $15 sign up bonus when you complete $15 in trades. Kalshi is one of the top prediction market platforms in the country, and new users can get started with a bonus when they sign up with the linked promo on this page.

The Kalshi platform is legal in over 40 states throughout the country, including several states where sports betting is currently prohibited. In addition to trading on sports, Kalshi offers markets for users to trade on real world outcomes across politics, finance, entertainment, weather, crypto, and more.

Sign up here to claim the Kalshi promo code ELITE15. New users will receive an offer to trade $15 and get a $15 bonus right out of the gate.

Kalshi Promo Code ELITE15 for July 2026

Kalshi Promo Code ELITE15 Details 💸 Kalshi New User Offer $15 Sign Up Bonus 🚨 Promo Code ELITE15 🇺🇸 Kalshi Available States AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, IL, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC 🎂 Kalshi Minimum Age 18 🏷️ Provided By ESNY 📆 Date Last Verified July 20, 2026

With the World Cup now in the rearview mirror, sports traders on Kalshi are locked in on LeBron’s next team, with over $167M in trading volume on The King’s looming free agency decision. Kalshi lists the Miami Heat as the favorite to land LeBron, currently trading at 45% implied market probability. As fans wait for an announcement, they can buy (Yes) contracts for Miami ($0.45), Cleveland ($0.32), or any other team to sign LeBron James, and if their prediction is correct, they’ll win a $1 payout for each contract they hold.

One of the user-friendly aspects of prediction markets is the ability for users to sell their positions early. For example, just three weeks ago the Heat were far from the favorites to sign LeBron, trading around 6% implied market probability. Since then, Miami has risen to 45% to win the LeBron sweepstakes, and sits as the clear favorite on Kalshi prediction markets. Users who backed the Heat when the odds were longer can currently sell some or all of their contracts to secure a profit before LeBron announces his next team.

Claim $15 Bonus from Kalshi Promo Code ELITE15

Follow this step-by-step process to sign up with the Kalshi promo code ELITE15 and claim a $15 bonus:

Use this link to start the Kalshi registration process and apply the promo code ELITE15. Enter the required information to sign up for an account: Email or Apple/Google account, phone number, photo ID, Social Security, and address. Make an initial deposit using one of the available Kalshi payment methods. Complete at least $15 in trades on prediction markets. Receive a $15 bonus for trading on Kalshi.

The promo linked on this page will automatically apply the welcome offer to trade $15 and get a $15 bonus when you sign up on Kalshi.

Trending on Kalshi (July 20)

The homepage of the Kalshi platform features a live tab for all the trending markets of the day, allowing quick access for users to see all the hottest markets. Here’s what’s trending on Kalshi today:

2030 FIFA World Cup Champion

Who will win the Ballon d’Or in 2026? (Soccer)

When will traffic at the Strait of Hormuz return to normal?

Droguet vs Ugo Carabelli (Tennis)

Kopriva vs Buse (Tennis)

LeBron James’ Next Team

BTC 15 minutes: $64,367.89 (Crypto)

In addition to browsing markets by category or trending status, traders can utilize the search bar to find exactly what they are looking for. Kalshi also has social pages and leaderboards, allowing users to interact with others on the prediction markets platform and see the top traders for the week.

Kalshi Payment Methods

Kalshi Payment Methods Deposit Limit Processing Time Fees Online Banking $5k – daily Immediate No Fees Card (Debit/Credit) $5k – daily Immediate 2% PayPal $30k – daily Immediate 2% Apple Pay $5k – daily Immediate 2% Venmo $5k – daily Immediate 2% Cash App $5k – daily Immediate No Fees Crypto $500k – daily 30 Minutes Fees Vary (3rd Party Fees) Wire Transfer $1k – minimum 1-2 Business Days No Fees

Kalshi offers a variety of payment methods for users to make deposits, including: Bank Accounts, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Apple Pay, Venmo, Cash App, Crypto, and Wire Transfers. Several of these methods (Online Banking, Debit Cards, Crypto) are also available for users to execute payouts and withdraw their funds.

Kalshi Promo Code FAQs

What is the best Kalshi promo code? Use the Kalshi promo code ELITE15 to claim a $15 sign up bonus.

What is the minimum age to use Kalshi? Users must be at least 18 years old to sign up and trade on Kalshi.

Is Kalshi legal? Yes, Kalshi is federally regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) so it’s completetly legal.

Where is Kalshi available? Kalshi is available in over 40 states throughout the country, including AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, IL, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, and DC.

What is the minimum deposit amount for the Kalshi promo code? The minimum deposit (and trading requirement) amount for the Kalshi promo code is $15.

Sign up here to claim the Kalshi promo code ELITE15 and get a $15 bonus after completing $15 in trades.