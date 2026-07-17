Kalshi Promo Code ELITE15: Get $15 Bonus (July 2026)

Claim the Kalshi promo code ELITE15 to get a bonus for trading on prediction markets for sports, politics, entertainment, and other popular categories in July 2026.

Use the linked Kalshi promo code ELITE15 to secure a $15 sign up bonus when you complete $15 in trades. Kalshi is one of the top prediction market platforms in the country, and new users can get started with a bonus when they sign up with the linked promo on this page.

The Kalshi platform is legal in over 40 states throughout the country, including several states where sports betting is currently prohibited. In addition to trading on sports, Kalshi offers markets for users to trade on real world outcomes across politics, finance, entertainment, weather, crypto, and more.

Sign up here to claim the Kalshi promo code ELITE15. New users will receive an offer to trade $15 and get a $15 bonus right out of the gate.

Kalshi Promo Code ELITE15 for July 2026

Kalshi Promo Code ELITE15 Details 💸 Kalshi New User Offer $15 Sign Up Bonus 🚨 Promo Code ELITE15 🇺🇸 Kalshi Available States AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, IL, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC 🎂 Kalshi Minimum Age 18 🏷️ Provided By ESNY 📆 Date Last Verified July 17, 2026

With the World Cup taking center stage for the Summer, Kalshi offers markets for users to trade on a variety of outcomes, including which team will win the tournament. With the Final officially set, Kalshi lists Spain as the favorite to win the World Cup, currently trading at 59% implied market probability. As fans get set for Sunday, they can buy (Yes) contracts for Spain ($0.59) or Argentina ($0.41) to win the tournament final, and if their prediction is correct, they’ll win a $1 payout for each contract they hold.

One of the user-friendly aspects of prediction markets is the ability for users to sell their positions early. For example, La Roja entered the 2026 World Cup as co-favorites with France (around 15% implied market probability) to win the tournament. After an ultra-impressive display, defeating France in the Semifinal, Spain has risen to 59% to win the Final, and sits as the clear favorite on Kalshi prediction markets. Users who backed the Spanish when the odds were longer can currently sell some of their contracts to secure a profit before the Final kicks off on Sunday.

Claim $15 Bonus from Kalshi Promo Code ELITE15

Follow this step-by-step process to sign up with the Kalshi promo code ELITE15 and claim a $15 bonus:

Use this link to start the Kalshi registration process and apply the promo code ELITE15. Enter the required information to sign up for an account: Email or Apple/Google account, phone number, photo ID, Social Security, and address. Make an initial deposit using one of the available Kalshi payment methods. Complete at least $15 in trades on prediction markets. Receive a $15 bonus for trading on Kalshi.

The promo linked on this page will automatically apply the welcome offer to trade $15 and get a $15 bonus when you sign up on Kalshi.

Trending on Kalshi (July 17)

The homepage of the Kalshi platform features a live tab for all the trending markets of the day, allowing quick access for users to see all the hottest markets. Here’s what’s trending on Kalshi today:

The Open Championship Winner (Golf)

The Open Championship End of Round 2 Leader (Golf)

What will Markwayne Mullin say during his election security press conference?

When will traffic at the Strait of Hormuz return to normal?

The Odyssey: Rotten Tomatoes score

Fed decision in July 2026?

South Carolina Republican Senate special primary winner?

In addition to browsing markets by category or trending status, traders can utilize the search bar to find exactly what they are looking for. Kalshi also has social pages and leaderboards, allowing users to interact with others on the prediction markets platform and see the top traders for the week.

Kalshi Payment Methods

Kalshi Payment Methods Deposit Limit Processing Time Fees Online Banking $5k – daily Immediate No Fees Card (Debit/Credit) $5k – daily Immediate 2% PayPal $30k – daily Immediate 2% Apple Pay $5k – daily Immediate 2% Venmo $5k – daily Immediate 2% Cash App $5k – daily Immediate No Fees Crypto $500k – daily 30 Minutes Fees Vary (3rd Party Fees) Wire Transfer $1k – minimum 1-2 Business Days No Fees

Kalshi offers a variety of payment methods for users to make deposits, including: Bank Accounts, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Apple Pay, Venmo, Cash App, Crypto, and Wire Transfers. Several of these methods (Online Banking, Debit Cards, Crypto) are also available for users to execute payouts and withdraw their funds.

Kalshi Promo Code FAQs

What is the best Kalshi promo code? Use the Kalshi promo code ELITE15 to claim a $15 sign up bonus.

What is the minimum age to use Kalshi? Users must be at least 18 years old to sign up and trade on Kalshi.

Is Kalshi legal? Yes, Kalshi is federally regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) so it’s completetly legal.

Where is Kalshi available? Kalshi is available in over 40 states throughout the country, including AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, IL, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, and DC.

What is the minimum deposit amount for the Kalshi promo code? The minimum deposit (and trading requirement) amount for the Kalshi promo code is $15.

Sign up here to claim the Kalshi promo code ELITE15 and get a $15 bonus after completing $15 in trades.